How three officers saved a woman from a 19-story fall: 'Please hold on'
Published: 15 May. 2025, 18:57
"Yes, I can save her."
When a 39-year-old police officer surnamed Choi grabbed hold of the woman's arm as she dangled from a 19-story building in southern Seoul on the afternoon of May 2, he quickly let out a sigh of relief, having held his breath for what felt like hours, not minutes.
For nearly two hours, a woman had been standing on the edge of the building's rooftop in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, threatening to take her own life as she remained unmoved despite police negotiators' continuous attempts to talk her down.
At precisely 3:17 p.m., a tactical team from the National Police Agency’s special operations unit was dispatched. Within 30 minutes of arrival, they managed to pull her to safety — a moment captured on video and widely circulated on social media.
The JoongAng Ilbo spoke with three tactical team leaders — Choi, 38-year-old Shin and 32-year-old Kim — involved in the rescue, all with more than six years of experience in the unit. Due to the nature of their assignments, their full names are withheld.
“In situations where someone is determined to end their life, the key is to act quickly and calmly without triggering them," said Choi, recalling grabbing the woman's arm.
He wore loose casual clothing to conceal his equipment and avoid alarming the woman as he approached her on the rooftop.
The roof's design posed significant challenges. The ledge where the woman stood was 4 meters (13 feet) above the floor, making it impossible to approach her unseen. Entry from below was also not feasible due to structural limitations that prevented the use of rappelling equipment.
As time passed, the team grew increasingly concerned.
“She’d been standing there for over two hours. We judged she wouldn’t be able to hold on much longer,” said Shin. “Our only option was to quietly set a ladder directly below her and climb up when she was distracted.”
The team conducted a rehearsal from the opposite side of the building to time their approach. At 3:15 p.m., when the woman turned her gaze toward the street, Choi, Shin and Kim seized the moment. They sprinted 20 meters across the rooftop, installed the ladder and climbed.
As Choi reached the top and raised his head, he made eye contact with the woman — who immediately began to fall. Choi reached out and grabbed her by the hair. Shin then grabbed one of her arms, and Kim followed by securing her torso. The entire rescue took less than a minute.
“I don’t even remember what I was thinking at the time,” Choi said. “All I knew was that we had to save her.”
Each of the officers was wearing a harness, and more than 10 team members were behind them, anchoring their safety lines.
“If we’d been just five minutes late, it could’ve ended differently,” Kim said.
The special operations unit is an elite force under the National Police Agency. In addition to responding to terrorist threats and disasters, its members are trained to handle high-risk rescues such as suicide attempts.
Inside the force, they are often referred to as “the last line of defense.”
“We get dispatched at least three to four times a year for suicide interventions,” said Shin, who has served in the unit since 2016. He recalled rescuing a high school student last year in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
“After the rescue, we patted them on the back and told them we were glad they made it. When they replied with just one word — ‘Thank you’ — it hit me hard. I’ll never forget that moment.”
The officers had one message for anyone feeling hopeless
“We’re always ready to come for you. No matter what, we’ll do everything we can to save you. So please, hold on a little longer until we get there.”
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY OH SO-YEONG [[email protected]]
