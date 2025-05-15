Seoul district to lighten load on sanitation workers' knees, backs with robotic exoskeleton suits
Published: 15 May. 2025, 13:48
The Dobong District Office in northern Seoul will introduce wearable robotic devices to support sanitation workers, aiming to reduce physical strain during street cleaning tasks, officials said Thursday.
These wearable robots, or exoskeleton suits, enhance physical strength and ease the burden on workers’ knees and lower backs when they repeatedly bend or lift heavy objects.
Weighing just 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds), the suit analyzes the user’s gait in real time and distributes the pressure more evenly across the lower body.
The device can reduce the actual load by about 12 kilograms when a person carries a 20-kilogram backpack across flat ground, according to the district office. The technology also helps prevent back injuries caused by lifting heavy materials.
Before launching the program, Dobong District held a public demonstration of the device on Wednesday at the district office plaza. District Mayor Oh Un-seok tried on the wearable suit himself during the event.
“I think this will be a huge help in the field,” said one sanitation worker who tested the device. “It will significantly improve our efficiency on the job.”
The district has earmarked 16 million won ($11,500) in its first supplementary budget to purchase the equipment. If the budget passes the local council, the district will buy four walking-assist exoskeletons and four lower-back support devices. Officials plan to distribute them first to street cleaners and those handling bulky waste.
After the workers try the equipment on the job, the district will survey participants to assess satisfaction levels and determine whether to expand the program.
“We decided to fast-track this initiative to support our sanitation workers who suffer from long-term knee and back injuries,” said Mayor Oh. “We’ll continue to spare no expenses in supporting those who work tirelessly to keep our district clean.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SOO-KI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
