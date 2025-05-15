Woman kidnapped, murdered by ex 25 days after reporting him to police
Published: 15 May. 2025, 22:29
A woman was killed on May 12 by her former partner despite having handed in a 600-page file to the police asking that he be arrested and investigated 25 days before she died, prompting criticism of the speed and efficacy of the police response.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency announced Thursday it will open an internal audit into the Women and Juvenile Affairs Division of the Hwaseong Dongtan Police Precinct.
On Monday around 10:41 a.m., a man in his 30s abducted his former partner, who was also in her 30s, from an officetel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi’s Dongtan New Town. He forced her into a car, bound her hands and took her approximately 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) to his apartment, where he fatally stabbed her. He then died by suicide.
The woman had submitted a detailed complaint through her lawyer on April 17, just two weeks after filing the initial police report on April 4. The document included audio recordings and transcripts of previous assaults and a handwritten request that police detain the man, expressing fears of retaliation.
The woman had previously reported the man to police three times — in September of last year, and again in February and March of this year — for physical assault. After the third report, police issued a temporary restraining order, including a 100-meter (328-foot) radius no-contact order and a communication ban, and provided the woman with a smart safety watch.
Police had recommended that the woman relocate to a safehouse, but she declined, saying she would stay at a friend’s home, which the man did not know. Officers verified the arrangement over the phone.
Complicating matters, the officer originally assigned to the case went on leave due to personal circumstances, and a replacement was appointed. The new officer contacted the woman on May 2 and May 8 to ask about any violations of the restraining order, but no arrest warrant had been filed before the murder.
On May 12, the man reportedly rented a car, kidnapped the woman while she was leaving her home and transported her to his residence, where the fatal attack took place.
The Hwaseong Dongtan Police Precinct defended its handling of the case.
“We determined the case was serious after receiving the supplemental materials, but the volume of documentation required time to review,” an official said. “Unfortunately, the original officer’s sudden leave delayed the personnel transition and review by the newly assigned investigator.”
Police have launched an internal audit to determine whether the delay in investigation was negligent and whether the prior warnings should have prompted more immediate protective action.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
