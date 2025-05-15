Woman under investigation for making 32,000 prank calls to police
Published: 15 May. 2025, 10:34
A woman in her 60s is under investigation for making 32,000 prank calls to the police over the past year.
Seoul Nowon Police Precinct said Thursday it apprehended the woman in the act three days ago and is currently investigating her on charges of obstruction of official duties by fraud.
On average, she is accused of calling the 112 emergency hotline about 90 times a day. The woman allegedly made repeated nonsensical remarks or filed false reports during these calls.
In some cases, officers were even dispatched in response to her reports, according to police. Police said they had taken multiple measures against her under the Minor Offenses Act during the past year.
Police are continuing to investigate the woman to determine the motive behind her repeated false reports and the full circumstances of the case.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)