 "Then just give up already...”
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

"Then just give up already...”

Published: 15 May. 2025, 20:00
만평

만평

 
As the presidential race intensifies, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo remains indecisive about urging former President Yoon Suk Yeol to leave the party. A close associate of Yoon said on May 15 that Yoon conveyed to Kim’s side, “If it helps the election, step over me.” Experts note the conditional tone reveals hesitation. While Kim may prefer a clear withdrawal from Yoon himself, he faces political constraints that make it difficult to openly say so. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

"Then just give up already...”

Thursday's fortune: Joy builds, but caution counts

Election pledge farm...

Wednesday's fortune: Teamwork blooms while tensions stir

Lingering grudge...

Related Stories

“Where am I? Who am I?”

Tried in vain

After 909 days.....

From bad to worse

Lingering grudge...
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)