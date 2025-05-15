"Then just give up already...”

As the presidential race intensifies, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo remains indecisive about urging former President Yoon Suk Yeol to leave the party. A close associate of Yoon said on May 15 that Yoon conveyed to Kim’s side, “If it helps the election, step over me.” Experts note the conditional tone reveals hesitation. While Kim may prefer a clear withdrawal from Yoon himself, he faces political constraints that make it difficult to openly say so. [PARK YONG-SEOK]