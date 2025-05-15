 Thursday's fortune: Joy builds, but caution counts
Thursday's fortune: Joy builds, but caution counts

Published: 15 May. 2025, 07:00
Actor Youn Yuh-jung was born in the year of the Pig. On Thursday, luck may come from all directions for the Oscar winner. [EPA/YONHAP]

Many signs may feel the momentum of progress and unity today, while others should take caution with emotions, avoid overexertion and let logic lead. Your fortune for Thursday, May 15, 2025.
 
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Eat food that’s easy to digest.
🔹 Choose fruits and vegetables today.
🔹 Your luck may be better in the morning.
🔹 Too many voices may confuse the path.
🔹 Don’t compare — envy steals joy.
🔹 Take the lead and act first.
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Life itself is a worthwhile trade.
🔹 Financial luck is on the rise.
🔹 Useful tips or projects may arise.
🔹 A good result links to lasting benefit.
🔹 Focus on smart money moves.
🔹 Skill growth leads to real rewards.
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Gloomy | 🧭 East
🔹 Life may feel fulfilling again.
🔹 A partner may outshine all others.
🔹 Emotions — good or bad — still connect us.
🔹 Shared interests may bring harmony.
🔹 Married Tigers may think about children.
🔹 You can balance work and love.
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 Good health is your greatest wealth.
🔹 A reason to laugh may find you.
🔹 All paths may lead to success.
🔹 Save, collect, and build wisely.
🔹 Do what you love — vision will follow.
🔹 Relationships bloom today.
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Tension | 🧭 West
🔹 See a doctor if anything feels off.
🔹 Don’t let sentiment cloud decisions.
🔹 Know where to draw the line.
🔹 Avoid stirring up new responsibilities.
🔹 Stay away from unnecessary mess.
🔹 Speak with care and kindness.
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Take a warm soak to ease the day.
🔹 Avoid large crowds if possible.
🔹 People may hold different views.
🔹 An unexpected errand may arise.
🔹 Lots of movement, little return.
🔹 Broaden your perspective — don’t stay small.
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Guard against injuries.
🔹 Avoid borrowing or big purchases.
🔹 Say no to overindulgence.
🔹 Too much force may backfire.
🔹 Be mindful of the consequences.
🔹 Your plans may face a reality check.
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Luck may smile your way.
🔹 Your day may glow with happiness.
🔹 A sense of purpose returns.
🔹 You may do what you love best.
🔹 Relish the little joys that feel so sure.
🔹 Today feels like it’s meant for you.
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
🔹 With age comes the gift of giving.
🔹 You'll love some things, dislike others.
🔹 Words and sights may clash — stay sharp.
🔹 Prepare for the unexpected.
🔹 Timing is everything — don’t miss your cue.
🔹 Don’t overinvest in appearance.
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 West
🔹 Blood ties matter more than strangers.
🔹 Don’t skimp on what brings you joy.
🔹 Find value in nearby resources.
🔹 Seek expertise and collaborate.
🔹 People are your greatest assets.
🔹 Try wearing a metal or jewelry accent.
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Growing old is a form of refinement.
🔹 Anticipated news may arrive.
🔹 The right tasks may find their place.
🔹 Row your boat while the tide is high.
🔹 Use your strengths to shine.
🔹 Keep researching — info is power.
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Blood runs thicker than water.
🔹 Do your best — the heavens may respond.
🔹 Luck may come from all directions.
🔹 Success may flow effortlessly.
🔹 Unity is your winning edge.
🔹 Take the lead — this is your day.
 
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.   
