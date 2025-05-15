Thursday's fortune: Joy builds, but caution counts
Published: 15 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Eat food that’s easy to digest.
🔹 Choose fruits and vegetables today.
🔹 Your luck may be better in the morning.
🔹 Too many voices may confuse the path.
🔹 Don’t compare — envy steals joy.
🔹 Take the lead and act first.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Life itself is a worthwhile trade.
🔹 Financial luck is on the rise.
🔹 Useful tips or projects may arise.
🔹 A good result links to lasting benefit.
🔹 Focus on smart money moves.
🔹 Skill growth leads to real rewards.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Gloomy | 🧭 East
🔹 Life may feel fulfilling again.
🔹 A partner may outshine all others.
🔹 Emotions — good or bad — still connect us.
🔹 Shared interests may bring harmony.
🔹 Married Tigers may think about children.
🔹 You can balance work and love.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 Good health is your greatest wealth.
🔹 A reason to laugh may find you.
🔹 All paths may lead to success.
🔹 Save, collect, and build wisely.
🔹 Do what you love — vision will follow.
🔹 Relationships bloom today.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Tension | 🧭 West
🔹 See a doctor if anything feels off.
🔹 Don’t let sentiment cloud decisions.
🔹 Know where to draw the line.
🔹 Avoid stirring up new responsibilities.
🔹 Stay away from unnecessary mess.
🔹 Speak with care and kindness.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Take a warm soak to ease the day.
🔹 Avoid large crowds if possible.
🔹 People may hold different views.
🔹 An unexpected errand may arise.
🔹 Lots of movement, little return.
🔹 Broaden your perspective — don’t stay small.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Guard against injuries.
🔹 Avoid borrowing or big purchases.
🔹 Say no to overindulgence.
🔹 Too much force may backfire.
🔹 Be mindful of the consequences.
🔹 Your plans may face a reality check.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Luck may smile your way.
🔹 Your day may glow with happiness.
🔹 A sense of purpose returns.
🔹 You may do what you love best.
🔹 Relish the little joys that feel so sure.
🔹 Today feels like it’s meant for you.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
🔹 With age comes the gift of giving.
🔹 You'll love some things, dislike others.
🔹 Words and sights may clash — stay sharp.
🔹 Prepare for the unexpected.
🔹 Timing is everything — don’t miss your cue.
🔹 Don’t overinvest in appearance.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 West
🔹 Blood ties matter more than strangers.
🔹 Don’t skimp on what brings you joy.
🔹 Find value in nearby resources.
🔹 Seek expertise and collaborate.
🔹 People are your greatest assets.
🔹 Try wearing a metal or jewelry accent.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Growing old is a form of refinement.
🔹 Anticipated news may arrive.
🔹 The right tasks may find their place.
🔹 Row your boat while the tide is high.
🔹 Use your strengths to shine.
🔹 Keep researching — info is power.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Blood runs thicker than water.
🔹 Do your best — the heavens may respond.
🔹 Luck may come from all directions.
🔹 Success may flow effortlessly.
🔹 Unity is your winning edge.
🔹 Take the lead — this is your day.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)