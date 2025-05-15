Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong hits first MLB home run
Published: 15 May. 2025, 18:13
- YOON SO-YEON
It was a day of celebration for Korean talent in the MLB scene on Wednesday.
Kim Hye-seong, second baseman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, went deep for the first time in his major league career.
Kim belted a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning against the Athletics at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, marking his first home run in MLB in his 11th game.
The 26-year-old entered the MLB via the posting system and signed with the Dodgers in January. He began the 2025 season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Kim turned on a 0-1 fastball from starter Gunnar Hoglund and sent it 385 feet to right-center field to tie the game at 3-3. The ball left Kim's bat at 104.3 miles per hour with a launch angle of 26 degrees.
Kim, who batted ninth and played second base, went 2-for-2 as the Dodgers prevailed 9-3.
He legged out an infield single in his first at-bat in the bottom of the second inning — his first hit at Dodger Stadium.
After that fifth-inning home run, Kim was due up with two outs and a runner at first in the sixth. Miguel Rojas came on for Kim and pinch-hit a double to put the Dodgers up 4-3.
The home team put up a five-spot in the eighth for the win.
Kim is now batting .360/.360/.480 with a home run, three RBIs and two steals.
Earlier on Wednesday, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants homered on back-to-back days for the first time in his MLB career.
Lee launched a two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Ryne Nelson in the bottom of the seventh inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco. It cut the Diamondbacks' lead to 8-6, though the Giants ended up losing by 8-7.
Lee had also homered Tuesday for his first long ball at Oracle Park this season.
He now has six home runs this year in 43 games, along with a .286/.330/.482 line.
With no outs and Wilmer Flores at first, Lee drilled a 1-2 changeup that came over the heart of the plate and sent it 393 feet into the seats in right. The ball left Lee's bat at 101.7 mph at 29 degrees.
The home run was the only hit Lee managed in five at-bats in this game. He popped out in the first inning and grounded out in the third inning before flying out to left in the fifth inning.
After the homer in the seventh, Lee flied out to left again to lead off the ninth.
The Giants had the bases loaded with one out in the inning but managed just one run to fall 8-7.
Lee, who originally signed with the Nexen Heroes — now the Kiwoom Heroes — in Korea as an infielder, switched to the outfield early in his career to focus on his hitting.
San Francisco hitting coach Pat Burrell has praised Lee’s approach at the plate, saying Lee appears extremely composed, demonstrating excellent pitch recognition and making rapid decisions on whether to swing.
At Citi Field in New York, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bae Ji-hwan picked up his first hit of the season in a 4-0 win over the New York Mets.
Batting eighth, Bae got a bunt single back to pitcher Clay Holmes in the top of the fifth inning. Bae then scored on a two-run home run by Jared Triolo.
Bae flied out twice and struck out once in his three other at-bats. He has one hit in 11 at-bats this season, along with three runs and two steals.
Bae, 25, is seeking a more consistent opportunities in the majors this year. He played 10 games in 2022 and 111 in 2023, but only 29 in 2024.
BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
