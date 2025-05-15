KT Wiz's An Hyeon-min is on fire with recent at-bats
Published: 15 May. 2025, 13:54
KT Wiz outfielder An Hyeon-min, 22, has quickly become one of the hottest players in the KBO this May, capturing fan attention with a series of eye-popping performances that have transformed him from an unknown into a rising star.
An’s breakout moment came on May 1 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul. With KT trailing 1-3 in the top of the ninth against the Doosan Bears, An belted a dramatic two-run homer to center field off Doosan closer Kim Taek-yeon.
He continued his explosive run during a three-game home series against the Kiwoom Heroes from May 2 to 4, going 7-for-11 with three home runs and nine RBIs. Notably, one of his homers on May 4 registered an exit velocity of 176.5 kilometers per hour (109 miles per hour), the second-fastest in the league this season.
An’s bat came through again on Wednesday, helping KT snap a six-game losing streak in a matchup against the Samsung Lions in Pohang. In the sixth inning, with KT holding a slim 2-1 lead, he launched a towering solo homer off starter Won Tae-in to left field. The line drive quickly cleared the stadium and KT went on to win 3-2.
Now a fixture in KT’s starting lineup, An has earned the respect and admiration of teammates and coaches alike.
Even during a recent interview, several KT staff passed by with smiles of recognition as he spoke to the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
“I can definitely feel things changing,” An said. “I’m starting every day, and more people recognize me around the stadium.”
An was selected by KT as the fourth pick in the second round of the 2022 KBO rookie draft. Originally a catcher, he led Masan High School to a national championship at the 2021 Korea Baseball Softball Association President’s Cup. He converted to the outfield early in his pro career to focus on hitting and spent just one season in the minors before completing his mandatory military service.
With the help of KT's systematic training system, An honed his future with hidden efforts.
Stationed with the 21st Infantry Division in Yanggu, Gangwon, An dedicated himself to physical training and transforming his body. Though originally assigned to a guard post, back problems led to a reassignment to kitchen duty — an environment that unexpectedly aided his nutrition goals.
“I realized in the minors that I wouldn’t survive in the pros unless I bulked up,” he said. “I trained with weights whenever I could and made sure to consume as much protein as possible. As the muscle came on, the quality of my contact really changed.”
An’s gym regimen includes the so-called “big three” lifts: squat, deadlift and bench press. While a 500-kilogram (1,102 pounds) total is generally considered elite, An has reached a combined max of 640 kilograms.
He currently squats and deadlifts around 230 kilograms and benches 140 kilograms. That power has translated into on-field results — he has hit six home runs with a slugging percentage of .880 over 14 games and 56 plate appearances this season.
KT manager Lee Kang-chul noticed An’s potential during spring camp, shortly after An was discharged from the military in February last year.
With the lineup struggling in May, Lee inserted An as the starting outfielder and was quickly rewarded.
“From afar, An looks like a Latin American slugger,” Lee said. “That’s how strong he is, but he also has great accuracy and plate discipline. He also knows how to choose the ball, so he is very useful.”
Despite having 29 plate appearances prior to this season and thus remaining eligible for Rookie of the Year honors, An remains humble.
“I may be a starter now, but I still think of myself as someone chasing a spot,” he said. “There’s so much to improve and I still have a lot to learn. Rookie of the Year? That’s for later. Right now, I’m focused on maintaining my pace and contributing to the lineup as best I can.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
