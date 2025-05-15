Landers' Choi Jeong looks to the future after historic 500th home run
Published: 15 May. 2025, 17:45 Updated: 15 May. 2025, 17:55
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Long before Choi Jeong launched his 500th home run over the outfield wall, he and longtime teammate Kim Kwang-hyun used to share a friendly wager.
In their early years, the two emerging stars of the SSG Landers, formerly the SK Wyverns, would bet on who could end a season with more achievements — home runs for Choi, or wins for Kim.
In 2008, Kim claimed victory with 16 wins to Choi’s 12 home runs. The following year, Choi hit 19 homers while Kim finished with 12 wins. After that, Choi evolved into a consistent slugger, routinely hitting around 20 home runs each season, and the bet faded away.
But the purpose of their bet was never about winning. It was about pushing each other — two prospects who debuted around the same time, competing to see who would rise faster.
On Tuesday, during a home game against the NC Dinos, Choi became the first player in KBO history to reach 500 home runs, a milestone that marks a new chapter in Korean professional baseball.
Through the reflections of those who witnessed his journey, a fuller picture emerges of how the boy from Yushin High School became the league’s most prolific home-run hitter — or, as called by fans, the "boy warrior."
Baseball or nothing
Park Jae-hong, a 52-year-old commentator and former KBO star, clearly recalls Choi's rookie season.
In 2005, Park joined the then-Wyverns after a stint with the Kia Tigers, just as Choi entered the league.
“Jeong was someone who had no interest in anything other than baseball,” Park said. “Even outside training hours, he was always thinking about the game.”
Choi initially struggled with his position. He had been a two-way player in high school, pitching and hitting. He deliberated over which path to take in the pros.
"Even after joining the pros, he struggled to decide which path to take," Park said. "He seemed to have more talent as a hitter. Fortunately, the team discussed it with him, and he focused on hitting. That’s when his story began.”
Choi was widely scouted for his natural strength despite his smaller frame.
SK selected him in the first round of the 2005 KBO rookie draft. After joining the team, he ultimately chose to pursue hitting over pitching, marking the beginning of his path as a professional slugger.
But Choi didn’t find instant success. One of his early challenges was defense.
“Jeong had a weak spot when it came to fielding,” Park recalled. “He would get the yips when throwing, which was a real problem. But what’s amazing is that he overcame it through sheer hard work. Once his defense stabilized, his batting followed. That’s what laid the foundation for 500 home runs.”
Teammate and rival
SSG Landers pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun, who debuted in 2007, has been Choi’s teammate for nearly two decades, both playing key roles during the team’s dynasty under manager Kim Sung-keun.
“Watching him hit that 500th home run took me back to our rookie years,” Kim said. “We made that bet just to keep each other motivated, but he started hitting so many home runs I couldn’t keep up."
"Maybe I should bet on his stolen bases next,” Kim said with a laugh.
“I’m really glad he reached 500 without getting stuck at 499. But I also want to tell him this isn’t the end. He needs to keep going until the new Cheongna Dome opens in 2028. I want to be out there with him,” Kim added.
Record-breaker in every sense
SSG Landers general manager Kim Jae-hyun, who joined the team from the LG Twins in 2005 and has since served as a commentator and now executive, also reflected on Choi’s milestone.
“It’s not just a nice thing to say — he really is a phenomenal player,” Kim said.
“What’s unbelievable is that he’s been hit by pitches 349 times, which is nearly a world record, and he still doesn’t flinch at the plate. To hit 500 home runs on top of that is extraordinary.”
Kim believes Choi can reach an even loftier milestone.
“People are already talking about 600 home runs. If he stays healthy for another four or five years, it’s definitely within reach.”
No time to rest
The celebration for Choi’s 500th home run was brief. The following day on Wednesday, he returned to the field and resumed his training as usual. The chase for 600 had already begun.
“I was proud to reach 500 in front of our home fans in Incheon,” Choi said. “I couldn’t start the season due to a right leg injury, so I’m glad I got here quicker than expected.”
He added, “I’m not obsessed with 600, but it’s definitely a goal. As I get older, I realize how important it is to care for my body. I’m going to stay focused and give it a shot.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)