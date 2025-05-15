San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo homers for second straight day

For the first time in his major league career, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has homered on back-to-back days.Lee launched a two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Ryne Nelson in the bottom of the seventh inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday. It cut the Diamondbacks' lead to 8-6, though the Giants ended up losing by 8-7.Lee had also homered Tuesday for his first long ball at Oracle Park this season.He now has six home runs this year in 43 games, along with a .286/.330/.482 line.With no outs and Wilmer Flores at first, Lee drilled a 1-2 changeup that came over the heart of the plate and sent it 393 feet (120 meters) into the seats in right. The ball left Lee's bat at 101.7 mph at 29 degrees.The home run was the only hit Lee managed in five at-bats in this game. He popped out in the first inning and grounded out in the third inning before flying out to left in the fifth inning.After the homer in the seventh, Lee flied out to left again to lead off the ninth.The Giants had the bases loaded with one out in the inning but managed just one run to fall 8-7.Yonhap