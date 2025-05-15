Two-time defending champs Pohang Steelers knocked out in Korea Cup quarterfinals

Two-time defending champions Pohang Steelers have been eliminated early in the top national football tournament after a loss to a second-division club.Gimpo FC of the K League 2 upset Pohang of the K League 1 by 2-1 in the round of 16 of the Korea Cup at Gimpo Solteo Football Field in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday night.Pohang, also leading all clubs with six Korea Cup trophies, gave up the opening goal to An Chang-min just 22 seconds into the match. Eo Jeong-won pulled Pohang even with a free kick goal in the 10th minute before Gimpo grabbed the lead for good in the 39th minute thanks to Connor Chapman's header.This was the first-ever meeting between these two clubs.There were some testy moments after the final whistle, when players from both sides got tangled up in the center of the pitch.After the dust settled, Eo for Pohang and Jegal Jae-min for Gimpo each received a red card. After the match, Pohang head coach Park Tae-hae accused Jegal of spitting in Eo's face.Gimpo head coach Ko Jeong-woon said he would try to confirm Park's accusations and discipline Jegal if necessary. A Gimpo club official said Jegal spat on the ground in anger after he'd been cursed at by Eo.Elsewhere in the tournament, 10-man Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors edged out Daejeong Hana Citizen FC 3-2 in a battle of the top two teams in the K League 1 this season.Jeonbuk, five-time Korea Cup champions, opened the scoring in the 27th minute courtesy of Tiago Orobo. They doubled their lead 10 minutes after the restart when Park Jin-seob headed home a corner taken by Lee Yeong-jae.Jeonbuk took a 3-0 lead on Andrea Compagno's 74th-minute goal but went down a man when Hernandes picked up his second yellow card of the match four minutes later.Daejeon scored two late goals, including one by forward Joo Min-kyu during stoppage time, but ran out of steam at the end.Ulsan HD FC, the 2024 Korea Cup runners-up, blanked Incheon United 3-0.Bucheon FC of the K League 2 stunned Gimcheon Sangmu FC of the K League 1 by the score of 3-1 in extra time.Gwangju FC knocked off Suwon FC 4-3 on penalties, with goalkeeper Roh Hee-dong, who had just one professional match under his belt before Wednesday, making two saves.Daegu FC beat FC Anyang 2-1. FC Seoul and Gangwon FC, two K League 1 sides, advanced by beating third-tier K3 League clubs.Yonhap