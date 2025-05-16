U.S., China join APEC call to reinforce WTO’s role in global trade
Published: 16 May. 2025, 14:55
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies agreed on the need for the recovery of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to navigate global economic uncertainty in a joint statement issued on Friday afternoon.
The statement came after member countries — including the United States and China — unanimously agreed on the agenda, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The role of the international trade institution has been scaled back due primarily to U.S. opposition over its dispute settlement system and China's failure to comply with the body's commitments.
