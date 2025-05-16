 U.S., China join APEC call to reinforce WTO’s role in global trade
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

U.S., China join APEC call to reinforce WTO’s role in global trade

Published: 16 May. 2025, 14:55 Updated: 16 May. 2025, 15:23
 
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies agreed on the need for the recovery of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to navigate global economic uncertainty in a joint statement issued on Friday afternoon.
 
The statement came after member countries — including the United States and China — unanimously agreed on the agenda, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 
The role of the international trade institution has been scaled back due primarily to U.S. opposition over its dispute settlement system and China's failure to comply with the body's commitments.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags APEC WTO

More in Economy

U.S., China join APEC call to reinforce WTO’s role in global trade

'I can even give my grandchildren allowance money': Korea’s plan to pull 340,000 older adults out of poverty

Korean, U.S. trade chiefs to hold talks over tariff-related package deal

Economy faces 'increasing' downward pressure on weak exports, sluggish consumption

Kospi opens higher on tech, auto gains

Related Stories

Trade Minister says WTO needs to be reformed

Can the WTO survive? (KOR)

G20’s bigger role

The subsidy conundrum

Korean candidate shoots for WTO's top job
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)