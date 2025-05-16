 Economy faces 'increasing' downward pressure on weak exports, sluggish consumption
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Economy faces 'increasing' downward pressure on weak exports, sluggish consumption

Published: 16 May. 2025, 12:26
 
Containers are waiting to be shipped at a port in Busan on April 30. [YONHAP]

Containers are waiting to be shipped at a port in Busan on April 30. [YONHAP]

 
The Korean economy is facing "increasing" downward pressure due largely to a slowdown in exports amid lingering trade uncertainties and a decline in domestic consumption, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Friday.
 
It marks the fifth consecutive month the Finance Ministry has made such an assessment in its monthly economic report, the Green Book.
 

Related Article

In the May edition, the ministry also noted a "slowdown in exports" for the first time, reflecting concerns over an exacerbating global trade environment fueled by U.S. tariffs on steel, automobile and other imports.
 
The report said Korea saw an increase in production, driven by the semiconductor industry, in March, while consumption and investment decreased at the same time.
 
The country added 194,000 jobs in Apirl compared to a year earlier, but saw a sharp drop in quality jobs in the manufacturing and construction sectors.
 
Consumer prices increased 2.1 percent on year last month due to an increase in the prices of agro-fisheries products.
 
"The government will swiftly implement a 13.8 trillion won ($9.9 billion) extra budget to support export companies and boost the industrial competitiveness, and also help efforts to restore the domestic economy," the ministry said.

Yonhap
tags Korea economy report ministry

More in Economy

'I can even give my grandchildren allowance money': Korea’s plan to pull 340,000 older adults out of poverty

Korean, U.S. trade chiefs to hold talks over tariff-related package deal

Economy faces 'increasing' downward pressure on weak exports, sluggish consumption

Kospi opens higher on tech, auto gains

Not so fast: Opinions split on expedited airport security perk as workarounds rise

Related Stories

Korea's economy rebounds as exports grow

[THINK ENGLISH] 공개된 북한 인권보고서, 참혹한 실상

Gov't to push for increased investment to counteract weak domestic demand

Korea’s credit rating holds steady despite political unrest

Gov't, private sector discuss AI-powered drug development
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)