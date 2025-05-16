Not so fast: Opinions split on expedited airport security perk as workarounds rise
Published: 16 May. 2025, 10:21
At 7 a.m. Thursday morning, passengers lined up outside the departure gates of Terminal 1 at Incheon International Airport, waiting to clear security.
Just steps away, the fast-track lanes designated for travelers with disabilities or public service contributions stood empty. Two of these exclusive fast-track exits — Gates 1 and 6 — were completely shut, unused and unstaffed.
The Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) has proposed expanding access to the fast track system through a paid service.
But the government has expressed reluctance, citing concerns about public sentiment. On top of that, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport recently moved to effectively ban fast-track immigration for nongovernment travel, prompting growing complaints from travelers.
Opinions are divided.
“Corporate activities have become just as important as government work,” said 61-year-old Jeong Ok-jeong. “Even if it’s not for official duty, there should be a system that allows for swift immigration in necessary cases.”
But others see it differently.
“Everyone waits in line for security checks to keep flights safe,” said 28-year-old Kim Jin-su. “If someone gets to skip the line just because they paid more or have important business, others will feel unfairly treated.”
In January, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Seoul Regional Office of Aviation directed Incheon Airport to ban corporate travelers from using fast-track exits unless traveling on official government business.
In response, Incheon Airport notified airlines that new procedures were in place. The airport introduced a preclearance step requiring verification of public duty before approving access. This effectively restricted airlines from offering fast-track services to first-class passengers and others as a premium perk.
Facing the clampdown, business travelers have increasingly turned to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Travel Card (ABTC), which offers expedited immigration processing in 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. The card, introduced in 1997, supports cross-border business activity by allowing smoother travel for eligible company representatives.
Data obtained by the JoongAng Ilbo through a public records request shows the number of ABTCs issued in Korea more than tripled from 9,422 in 2022 to 29,760 in 2023. The total is expected to climb even further this year.
To qualify for the ABTC, applicants must represent companies with at least $100,000 in annual exports and meet individual requirements, such as traveling to APEC member countries at least four times within two years. The number of cards available to each company depends on its headcount.
Industry leaders are calling for more flexible immigration options to support global business.
“During my last trip to Southeast Asia, the ABTC saved me 30 minutes to an hour at immigration each way,” said an executive overseeing legal affairs at a major Korean trade firm. “That gave me more time on the ground to advance business discussions."
Still, the ABTC has its limits. It doesn’t apply to Europe, the Middle East or Latin America — regions critical to Korea’s export-driven economy — leading to growing complaints from companies affected by delays amid an increasingly volatile global trade environment.
Incheon International Airport Corporation argues that a paid fast track service is essential to maintain its competitive edge. Among the world’s top 30 airports by passenger volume, Incheon is the only one that does not offer such a service.
“Fast track is vital for Incheon Airport to retain its status as the world’s best airport,” said Incheon Airport CEO Lee Hak-jae in a March interview with the JoongAng Ilbo in March. “It’s a service we must pursue for the sake of national interest.”
The government, however, remains cautious.
“Airports are a form of public infrastructure, and so differential treatment among passengers should be considered carefully,” said Kim Young-hye, director of aviation policy at the Transport Ministry. “We aim to reduce congestion and ensure that all passengers can use airport facilities quickly and conveniently.”
Experts say public consensus must come first.
“From an industrial and consumer standpoint, Fast Track is necessary,” said Yoon Moon-gil, professor emeritus of business administration at Korea Aerospace University. “But Incheon Airport’s processing is already faster than many foreign airports, so general passengers may not feel a need for a fast track. The government and airport authorities must do a better job explaining why the service is important.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY OH SAM-GWON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
