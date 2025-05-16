 Foreign investors sell Korean stocks for ninth month in April
Published: 16 May. 2025, 09:23
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows Korean stock indexes on April 30. [NEWS1]

 
Foreign investors sold Korean stocks for the ninth consecutive month in April amid market routs caused by the U.S. tariff policies, data showed Friday.
 
Offshore investors sold a net 13.59 trillion won ($9.71 billion) worth of local stocks last month, following a net sell-off of 1.64 trillion won the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 

After the sell-off, foreigners owned 707.1 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 26.5 percent of total market capitalization.
 
By country, investors from Britain were the top net seller of local stocks, net off-loading 8.9 trillion won worth of shares, followed by those from the United States with 1.5 trillion won.
 
Meanwhile, foreign investors purchased a net 11.26 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.
 
Their holdings of local bonds had come to 289.6 trillion won as of the end of April, accounting for 10.9 percent of listed bonds here, the data showed.
 

Yonhap
