 Advertisers cut ties with actor Hwang Jung-eum over crypto scandal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Advertisers cut ties with actor Hwang Jung-eum over crypto scandal

Published: 16 May. 2025, 12:54
Actor Hwang Jung-eum [YONHAP]

Actor Hwang Jung-eum [YONHAP]

 
Advertisers have begun cutting ties with actor Hwang Jung-eum after she admitted to embezzling funds from her own company to invest in cryptocurrency on Thursday.
 
As of Friday, ad posters and videos of Hwang for Daesang Wellife Nucare have been deleted from the nutrition drink brand’s official social media channels. It’s been less than a week since the advertisements first appeared on Monday.
 

Related Article

The brand also took down a comment event as part of the ad campaign, citing “changes in internal schedules.”
 
According to local reports, SBS Plus said it is “waiting for a response from the agency” regarding its variety show “Because I’m Solo” (2024-), which Hwang hosts. The channel said it would decide on whether to edit Hwang out of episodes to air in the future, “depending on the statement.”
 
Hwang apologized on Thursday evening for making a “hasty and immature decision” after admitting to all charges of embezzlement, specifically, taking 4.3 billion won ($3 million) in company funds from her family-owned agency — not her current agency Y.One Entertainment — in 2022 and using a majority of the money to invest in cryptocurrency.
 
Hwang explained that she “owned 100 percent of the company and that no other celebrities were ever signed to it.” Her lawyer added that she is repaying the losses.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags hwang jung-eum embezzlement

More in Industry

Advertisers cut ties with actor Hwang Jung-eum over crypto scandal

Hyundai, Kia team up with Seoul Nat'l University to develop software-defined factory technologies

Valentino unit put under court administration in Italy over labor exploitation

Baskin Robbins now sells low-sugar ice cream. We tasted it.

Gov't, private sector discuss AI-powered drug development

Related Stories

Actor Hwang Jung-eum admits to investing $3M of agency's money in cryptocurrency

Hwang Jung-eum's agency confirms actor is dating basketball player amid divorce proceedings

Actor Hwang Jung-eum files for divorce after 4 years of marriage

Hwang Jung-eum files for divorce from golfer husband

Hwang Jung-eum's latest roles provide insight and inspiration

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)