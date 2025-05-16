 Consumers prefer Korean shopping platforms over cheaper Chinese alternatives
Published: 16 May. 2025, 17:03
The logo of Temu and AliExpress [JOONGANG ILBO]

More than half of all Korean consumers who have used Chinese online shopping platforms said they still prefer domestic sites for their reliability and quality — even if prices are higher.
 
A total of 54.8 percent of consumers who had used Chinese platforms like AliExpress or Temu said they would still opt for Korean online shopping sites if they offered higher trustworthiness, even at a premium, according to a report released by the Korea Information Society Development Institute on Friday.
 

The institute conducted an online survey in January of 1,235 people in Korea between the ages of 20 and 69 who had used platforms such as AliExpress, Temu or Coupang within the previous three months.
 
Among those platforms, Coupang had the highest user rate, with 85.1 percent of respondents reporting purchases made through the site during that period. Naver Smart Store followed with 75.5 percent, while AliExpress and Temu were used by only 20 to 30 percent of respondents.
 
Roughly 70 percent of those who bought items from AliExpress or Temu cited low prices as the primary reason. In contrast, 74.1 percent of Coupang users pointed to fast delivery as the platform’s most appealing feature.
 
Coupang delivery trucks are parked in Seoul on May 7. [YONHAP]

When comparing Chinese and Korean online shopping malls, 60.9 percent of respondents said Korean platforms offered higher product quality. At the same time, 67.7 percent acknowledged that Chinese platforms had lower prices for products of comparable quality.
 
However, issues were common with Chinese sites, as 60.7 percent of respondents reported problems or dissatisfaction with purchases made through Chinese platforms. Of those, 15.5 percent said they contacted customer service but failed to resolve the issue.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
