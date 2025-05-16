 GM Korea CEO visits Changwon plant amid U.S. tariff-related exit concerns
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

GM Korea CEO visits Changwon plant amid U.S. tariff-related exit concerns

Published: 16 May. 2025, 14:46
In this photo provided by GM Korea, the CEO Hector Villarreal talks to employees at the company's Changwon plant on May 15. [YONHAP]

In this photo provided by GM Korea, the CEO Hector Villarreal talks to employees at the company's Changwon plant on May 15. [YONHAP]

 
The CEO of GM Korea, the Korean unit of General Motors, has visited the automaker's Changwon plant to encourage employees amid growing concerns over a potential withdrawal driven by shifting U.S. tariff policies, the company said Friday.
 
GM Korea CEO Hector Villarreal visited the plant on Thursday to meet with employees and reinforce on-site management, the company said in a press release.
 
Speculations over GM's possible exit from Korea have been mounting following the imposition of a 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles in the United States since April, along with the automaker's lack of new models and sluggish sales.
 
GM Korea ships about 85 percent of its exports to the United States.
 
The Detroit-based automaker operates two plants in Korea: one in Bupyeong, just west of Seoul, and another in Changwon.
 
The Bupyeong plant produces the Trailblazer SUV, while the Changwon factory manufactures the Trax Crossover for both domestic sales and exports.
 
In the January-April period, GM Korea's sales fell 9.1 percent to 154,161 vehicles, down from 169,638 units a year earlier.

Yonhap
tags gm korea

More in Industry

SKT to bring SIM replacement service to rural areas

GM Korea CEO visits Changwon plant amid U.S. tariff-related exit concerns

Advertisers cut ties with actor Hwang Jung-eum over crypto scandal

Hyundai, Kia team up with Seoul Nat'l University to develop software-defined factory technologies

Valentino unit put under court administration in Italy over labor exploitation

Related Stories

GM Korea suppliers say strikes are driving them to wall

Chevy to the levy

GM Korea reaches tentative wage deal with union

GM to add Tahoe SUV to Korean lineup next month

GM Korea to offer six new vehicles in Korean market this year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)