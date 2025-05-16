HD Hyundai CEO meets with USTR Greer to discuss shipbuilding cooperation

The CEO and Executive Vice Chairman of HD Hyundai, Korea's leading shipbuilding conglomerate, met with U.S. Trade Rep. (USTR) Jamieson Greer to explore cooperation in the shipbuilding sector, the company said Friday.HD Hyundai CEO and Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun and Greer held the meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers' meeting, which runs in Jeju from Thursday to Friday, the company said in a press release.The meeting marked the first official dialogue between the USTR and Korea's shipbuilding industry.During the talks, Chung emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding through joint technology development and work force training, the company said.“We deeply appreciate the United States' commitment to rebuilding its shipbuilding industry. HD Hyundai is fully prepared and willing to contribute wherever our expertise is needed,” Chung said.Addressing concerns regarding the dominance of Chinese cranes in U.S. ports, Chung introduced HD Hyundai Samho, an affiliate with crane manufacturing capabilities.He also underlined the importance of diversifying the U.S. port equipment supply chain through closer U.S.-Korea cooperation.Yonhap