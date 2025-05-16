 Hyundai, Kia team up with Seoul Nat'l University to develop software-defined factory technologies
Published: 16 May. 2025, 10:52
A memorandum of understanding signing ceremony held between Hyundai Motor Group's E-Forest Center and Seoul National University's Institute of Advanced Machines and Design on May 13. [YONHAP]

Hyundai Motor and Kia said Friday they have partnered with Seoul National University's Institute of Advanced Machines and Design to jointly develop core technologies for the company's software-defined factories (SDFs).
 
Hyundai Motor Group's E-Forest Center, responsible for smart factory solutions for the automakers, signed a memorandum of understanding with the institute on Tuesday.
 

Under the partnership, the two sides will collaborate on joint research and development of key SDF technologies, including manufacturing AI and large language models (LLMs) specialized for manufacturing.
 
E-Forest is Hyundai and Kia's smart factory brand, aimed at transforming manufacturing systems by organically connecting all processes to maximize customer value.
 
The automakers seek to introduce advanced automation using AI and robotics, while integrating human-centric smart technologies to drive innovation in manufacturing.
 
"The collaboration with Seoul National University is expected to strengthen our competitiveness in core smart factory technologies and accelerate global manufacturing innovation," said Lee Jae-min, vice president and head of E-Forest Center.

Yonhap
