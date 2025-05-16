Hyundai, Kia team up with Seoul Nat'l University to develop software-defined factory technologies
Published: 16 May. 2025, 10:52
Hyundai Motor Group's E-Forest Center, responsible for smart factory solutions for the automakers, signed a memorandum of understanding with the institute on Tuesday.
Under the partnership, the two sides will collaborate on joint research and development of key SDF technologies, including manufacturing AI and large language models (LLMs) specialized for manufacturing.
E-Forest is Hyundai and Kia's smart factory brand, aimed at transforming manufacturing systems by organically connecting all processes to maximize customer value.
The automakers seek to introduce advanced automation using AI and robotics, while integrating human-centric smart technologies to drive innovation in manufacturing.
"The collaboration with Seoul National University is expected to strengthen our competitiveness in core smart factory technologies and accelerate global manufacturing innovation," said Lee Jae-min, vice president and head of E-Forest Center.
