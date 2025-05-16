지드래곤부터 진까지… 술판 뒤집는 유명인들
Published: 16 May. 2025, 09:55
Celebrities shake up Korea's liquor shelves with artisanal spirits of their own
지드래곤부터 진까지… 술판 뒤집는 유명인들
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Friday, May 9, 2025
What do G-Dragon, BTS’s Jin and Kim Jae-joong have in common? Sure, they’re all chart-topping singers — but now, they’re shaking up Korea’s liquor shelves.
chart-topping: 차트 상위권에 오르는
shake up: (업계 등을) 흔들다, 판도를 바꾸다
지드래곤, BTS 진, 김재중의 공통점은? 모두 음원 차트 상위권에 오르는 정상급 가수다. 물론 그렇다. 이와 동시에 이제 이들 모두 한국 주류 시장 판도를 흔들고 있다는 점도 같다.
Forget the days when celebrity involvement stopped at just flashing a smile on a soju bottle — while that still happens, today’s stars are going beyond being just the face, getting hands-on with everything from label design to product development, and even launching their own liquor brands.
flash a smile: 미소를 짓다
get hands-on with: ~에 손수 참여하다
be the face (of): ~의 얼굴(모델)이 되다
연예인이 소주병 제품 상표 위에서 미소 한번 날리는 것으로 끝이던 시대는 지났다. 오늘날의 스타는 단순히 모델에 그치지 않고, 상표, 디자인부터 제품 개발, 자신의 주류 브랜드 론칭까지 손수 참여하고 있다.
And it’s not just one type of booze, either. We’re talking everything from highball and whiskey to Korea’s traditional liquors like makgeolli (rice wine), distilled soju and bokbunja (black raspberry) wine.
booze: 술
distilled soju: 증류식 소주
bokbunja: 복분자
종류도 다양하다. 하이볼, 위스키부터 막걸리, 증류식 소주, 복분자 술 같은 전통주까지 아우른다.
And fans? They’re drinking it up. Pop-up stores are selling out in hours. Preorders crash websites. But is this just another celebrity cash grab, or the start of a deeper cultural movement?
drink up: 들이켜다, 마시다
cash grab: 돈벌이 수단
sell out: 매진되다
팬들은 말할 것도 없이 열광한다. 팝업스토어는 문전성시고, 사전 예약 때문에 웹사이트가 마비된다. 이런 현상은 단순히 유명인을 이용한 또 하나의 돈벌이 수단인가, 아니면 더 깊은 문화적 운동의 시작인가.
A star-studded liquor boom
스타 총출동한 유행
On April 30 at exactly 8:18 a.m., thousands — perhaps tens of thousands — were glued to their phones. Why? G-Dragon of boy band BigBang was dropping his latest canned highball, launched in collaboration with CU convenience stores, with presales taking place exclusively through CU’s mobile app.
be glued to: ~에 몰두하다, 집중하다
presale: 사전 판매
지난 4월 30일 오전 8시 18분 정각, 수천 명, 어쩌면 수만 명이 휴대폰만 들여다보고 있었을 것이다. 이유는 바로 빅뱅의
지드래곤이 편의점 CU와 협업한 캔 하이볼 신제품의 사전 판매를 시작했기 때문이다. 사전 판매는 CU의 모바일 앱을 통해서만 진행됐다.
Only 888 six-can sets were released — eight being the singer’s favorite number — and they sold out in just one second.
sell out: 매진되다
지드래곤이 좋아하는 숫자 ‘8’을 반영해 단 888 세트를 한정 판매했고, 단 1초 만에 매진됐다.
According to CU operator BGF Retail, over 880,000 Peaceminusone Highball cans — which the artist helped design — were sold both online and offline within three days of release. It recorded the fastest sellout of all alcohol products launched by CU to date, the operator said, adding it is urgently ramping up production to meet demand.
to date: 현재까지
ramp up production: 생산량을 늘리다
CU 운영사 BGF리테일에 따르면, 지드래곤이 디자인에 참여한 피스마이너스원 하이볼 캔은 출시 3일 만에 온·오프라인에서 88만 개 이상 팔렸다. CU는 이번 제품이 자사 주류 제품 중 가장 빠른 완판 기록을 세웠다고 밝혔으며, 수요를 맞추기 위해 긴급 생산 확대에 나섰다.
G-Dragon is just the latest name to join a handful of singers, actors and comedians who have launched their own alcoholic products in various forms of collaborations, from merely helping with the design of the carrier to delving deeper in curating the flavor.
delve into: ~을/를 깊이 파고들다
curate: 선별하다, 기획하다
지드래곤은 주류 사업에 뛰어든 많은 가수, 배우, 코미디언 중 최신 사례로 흐름에 합류했다. 이중 일부는 단순히 포장 디자인에만 참여했지만, 더 깊이 관여해 맛까지 직접 선별하는 경우도 있다.
Will the buzz last?
이 열풍, 과연 오래갈까
Not everyone is sold on the trend. Choiza's Boonza sells for 69,0000 won for a 700-milliliter bottle — far above the roughly 10,000 won price tag of a typical 375-milliliter fruit wine.
be sold on: ~을/를 신뢰하다, 따르다
price tag: 가격표
모두 이 흐름을 따라가는 것은 아니다. 최자가 만든 분자는 700ml 한 병에 6만9000원으로, 1만원 정도인 375ml짜리 일반 과실주보다 훨씬 비싸다.
Kyungtakju is priced at 14,000 won, more than double the typical 5,000-won price of standard makgeolli. "I wouldn't buy it just because a celebrity made it," said Yang Yoon-jin, a woman in her 20s. “Alcohol is just alcohol after all.” Even so, some experts argue that the premium pricing is justifiable.
premium pricing: 고급 가격 책정
justifiable: 정당화할 수 있는
1만4000원인 경탁주는 일반 막걸리(약 5000원)의 두 배가 넘는다. 20대 여성인 양윤진씨는 “유명인이 만들었다고 꼭 사지는 않을 것 같다”며 “술은 결국 술일 뿐”이라고 말했다. 그럼에도 불구하고 일부 전문가는 고급 가격 책정을 타당하다고 본다.
WRITTEN BY WOO JI-WON AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]] [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)