Kim Moon-soo’s hollow apology raises doubts about democratic commitment (KOR)

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo issued a second public apology Thursday over the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, acknowledging that it had been inappropriate. “Even if emergency powers are constitutionally guaranteed, invoking martial law before a national crisis beyond the control of police is unjustified,” Kim said. “Had I known in advance, I would have explained to former President Yoon Suk Yeol why it should not be implemented.”While it was encouraging to see a presidential candidate express responsibility and bow to the public, Kim’s sincerity was immediately called into question by other remarks. He criticized the Constitutional Court’s unanimous 8-0 ruling that removed Yoon from office, comparing it to political decisions in North Korea and China. “We’ve now had back-to-back unanimous rulings, just like in communist states,” he said. He went further, accusing the court of threatening liberal democracy by failing to demonstrate ideological diversity.This framing casts doubt on whether Kim truly believes the martial law order was wrong. The Constitutional Court ruled that Yoon’s emergency declaration violated the Constitution by using the military and police to suppress independent institutions and infringe on basic civil rights. The ruling was made unanimously by justices across the ideological spectrum, and the general public, despite earlier polarization, largely accepted the verdict.Kim’s attempt to cast the court’s unity as a problem — rather than the unconstitutional nature of the martial law decree itself — is deeply problematic. Is he implying that a unanimous ruling against Yoon is more dangerous than the abuse of power that prompted it?Within the People Power Party, pressure is mounting to distance itself from Yoon. Even a co-chair of the party’s election committee publicly urged Yoon to voluntarily leave the party. Kim, however, has held to the line that “it’s up to former President Yoon to decide.” Newly appointed interim party leader Kim Yong-tae, in his first statement, also called on Yoon to resign from the party. It remains unclear whether Kim Moon-soo coordinated with him, but Kim’s reluctance to break from Yoon raises questions about his appeal to moderate voters.Rather than moving on from the impeachment and national trauma, the PPP’s campaign team has welcomed figures closely aligned with Yoon. Former prosecutor Seok Dong-hyun, who served as Yoon’s legal representative and was a candidate for the far-right Liberty Unification Party, has joined the campaign. Jang Ye-chan, who lost a nomination in last year’s general election due to inflammatory remarks, has returned to the party. Even former Defense Minister Chung Ho-yong, convicted for his role in the brutal crackdown on the 1980 uprising in Gwangju, was briefly named a senior adviser to Kim’s campaign before the appointment was rescinded.As critics now ask whether Kim’s “big tent” is really just a tent for pro-Yoon loyalists, his apology rings hollow. If repentance lacks sincerity, it may do more harm than good.국민의힘 김문수 후보가 어제 12·3 비상계엄에 대해 사과했다. 그는 “헌법에 보장된 대통령의 비상대권이라도 경찰력으로 극복할 수 없는 국가적 대혼란이 오기 전에 계엄권이 발동되는 것은 적절치 않다”고 말했다. “미리 알았다면 계엄이 안 되는 이유를 (윤석열 전 대통령에게) 조목조목 말씀드렸을 것”이라고도 했다. 지난 12일 “국민께 죄송하다”고 밝힌 데 이어 두 번째 사과였다. 당 대선후보로서 책임을 느끼고 국민에게 고개를 숙인 태도는 바람직하다.하지만 김 후보는 사과의 진정성을 의심케 하는 언급을 동시에 쏟아냈다. 헌법재판소가 8대0 만장일치로 윤 전 대통령의 파면을 결정한 것을 문제 삼으며 “(박근혜 전 대통령 탄핵에 이어) 계속된 만장일치는 북한이나 중국 같은 공산국가에서 많이 있다”고 했다. 심지어 “대한민국 자유민주주의의 다양한 견해가 공존할 수 있다는 것을 보여주지 못하는 헌재는 매우 위험하다”고 주장했다. 겉으로는 사과했지만, 속으로는 파면이 옳지 않았다고 생각하는 것은 아닌지 묻지 않을 수 없다.헌재는 윤 전 대통령의 비상계엄이 군경을 동원해 헌법기관의 권한을 훼손한 중대한 위반 행위이자 국민 기본권을 심각하게 침해했다고 판단했다. 재판관들의 진보·보수 성향 가릴 것 없이 내려진 만장일치 결정에 갈라졌던 광장의 민심도 별다른 충돌 없이 수용하는 태도를 보였다. 유력 정당의 대선후보가 이런 헌재의 판단을 부정하는 듯한 자세는 매우 부적절하다. 김 후보는 위헌적 계엄 선포보다 헌재의 만장일치가 자유민주주의를 더 위협한다고 보는 것인가.국민의힘 내부에선 대선 승리 가능성을 높이려면 윤 전 대통령과의 절연이 필요하다는 목소리가 나온다. 공동선거대책위원장이 당 회의에서 공개적으로 자진 탈당을 권고하자고 말할 정도다. 하지만 김 후보는 “윤 전 대통령이 판단할 문제”라는 입장만 고수했다. 어제 정식 취임한 김용태 당 비대위원장도 첫 일성으로 윤 전 대통령의 탈당을 요청했다. 김 위원장과 역할을 나눴는지는 모르겠으나 김 후보의 이런 시대착오적 태도가 과연 중도 표심을 잡을 수 있을지 지극히 의문이다.진즉 ‘탄핵의 강’을 건너도 모자랄 판에 국민의힘 선대위에는 ‘친윤석열계’ 인사들이 모여들고 있다. 윤 전 대통령의 변호인이자 자유통일당 비례대표 후보였던 석동현 변호사가 선대위에 합류했고, 지난해 총선 때 막말 논란으로 공천이 취소됐던 친윤계인 장예찬 전 최고위원이 복당했다. 12·12 군사반란과 5·18 광주민주화운동 진압을 주도한 혐의로 유죄 판결을 받은 정호용 전 국방부 장관이 선대위 상임고문으로 위촉됐다가 취소되기도 했다. 김 후보가 치려는 빅텐트가 ‘친윤 빅텐트’냐는 냉소까지 나온다. 진정성 없는 대국민 사과라면 안 하느니만 못하다.