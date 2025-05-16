 BTS pop-up set for Mexico City from June 12 to Aug. 10
Home > Entertainment > K-pop

Published: 16 May. 2025, 16:41
Boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

A pop-up store for boy band BTS is set to open in Mexico City from June 12 to Aug. 10, BigHit Music said Friday.
 
The announcement was made on the fan community platform Weverse.
 

Titled “Space of BTS,” it will open in the Calle Rio Elba 20 building.
 
It’s the first official BTS-themed pop-up event in Latin America, according to local reports.
 
Reservations are required and are available on Weverse starting Sunday.
 
The seven members of BTS are all waiting to finish mandatory military service next month. As of Friday, only Jin and J-Hope have been discharged.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
