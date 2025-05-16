 BTS’s Jin to release second solo EP 'Echo' on Friday
BTS’s Jin to release second solo EP 'Echo' on Friday

Published: 16 May. 2025, 09:34
BTS's Jin [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS’s Jin is set to release his second solo EP, “Echo,” on Friday at 1 p.m., said his agency BigHit Music.
 
In a written interview released ahead of the album drop, Jin said he hopes listeners will feel a “surge of emotion” while listening to the new music. 
 

“Echo” marks a shift from his previous solo release, “Happy,” focusing instead on expressing raw emotions and candid empathy that “everyone has experienced,” the agency said.
 
The lead track, “Don’t Say You Love Me,” is described as an “ironic” song about a couple unable to break up despite their relationship falling apart. The EP features six additional tracks: “Nothing Without Your Love,” “Loser (feat. Yena),” “Rope It,” “A Journey with the Clouds,” “Background” and “To Today’s Me.”  
 
Jin said he selected the lead single because it felt “pleasant to listen to,” and noted that the album as a whole is made up of songs that he enjoys performing on stage, regardless of genre.
 
“Although ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ is slower than the other tracks, I felt it was the easiest on the ears,” he said.
 
He added that “maintaining a certain feeling” was crucial during the songwriting process. Reflecting on his emotional experience while making the album, Jin said, “I watched a lot of animation while working on ‘A Journey with the Clouds,’ and I imagined myself performing on stage for ‘Nothing Without Your Love.’ I often felt overwhelmed with emotion to the point that I couldn’t sing.”   
 
The music video for “Don’t Say You Love Me” stars actor Shin Se-kyung. Jin described the collaboration as an “awkward and nervous interaction” since it was his first time working with an actor. “But I’m very thankful for Shin’s great acting,” he said. “If you look closely, you’ll see me being tense.”
 
Jin, who recently joined Coldplay as a guest performer during their concerts in Korea, recalled how the audience’s “echoes really moved my heart.” He called the experience memorable and shared that he gave the band a Wootteo stuffed animal — a character from his previous solo single “The Astronaut” (2022).
 
“I hope that listeners imagine hearing the album’s songs live on stage,” Jin said. “ARMY, you’ll be seeing me soon, so just hang in there.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags bts jin

