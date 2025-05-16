Girl group izna to release new music in June
Published: 16 May. 2025, 10:29
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group izna is set to release new music in June, WakeOne Entertainment said Friday.
This will be the group’s first release in two months since its digital single “SIGN.”
The agency did not specify the exact release date or format of the new music.
izna recently performed at KCON Japan 2025 and is scheduled to appear at several upcoming music festivals, including KT POP 2025 later this month, as well as KCON LA 2025 and Summer Sonic in August.
The group debuted in 2024 with the EP “N/a.” Formed through the Mnet survival show “I-Land 2: N/a” (2024), izna consists of seven members: Koko, Mai, Ryu Sa-rang, Bang Jee-min, Yoon Ji-yoon, Choi Jung-eun and Jeong Sae-bi.
