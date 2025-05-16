IU celebrates birthday with 200 million won donation to support low-income families, single parents
Published: 16 May. 2025, 15:20
- LIM JEONG-WON
Singer and actor IU marked her birthday on Friday with a 200 million won ($143,780) donation to four different civic organizations helping those in need.
The donation was once again made in the name of IUaena, a combination of the singer's name IU and her fan club Uaena, to Hope Joyagdol, the National Center for the Rights of the Child, Happy Giver and Walk Together, with funds designated to support low-income families, the elderly living alone, youth transitioning out of foster care, single-parent households and people with disabilities.
The money will be used for a wide range of causes, including living expenses for vulnerable seniors and families, educational and medical support for single parents, housing support for youth preparing for independent life and assistive technology and accessible facilities for people with disabilities.
IU has long been known for her steady philanthropy, often donating on meaningful occasions like her birthday, debut anniversary and year-end holidays.
In March this year, she donated 200 million won to support wildfire relief efforts in southern Korea and improve firefighter welfare. IU also contributed 150 million won on Children’s Day to aid children and teens in need.
IU is set to release her first remake album in eight years on May 27. She is also preparing to begin filming for her next drama project, “21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife.”
