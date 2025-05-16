 IU celebrates birthday with 200 million won donation to support low-income families, single parents
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

IU celebrates birthday with 200 million won donation to support low-income families, single parents

Published: 16 May. 2025, 15:20
Singer and actor IU [NETFLIX]

Singer and actor IU [NETFLIX]

 
Singer and actor IU marked her birthday on Friday with a 200 million won ($143,780) donation to four different civic organizations helping those in need.
 
The donation was once again made in the name of IUaena, a combination of the singer's name IU and her fan club Uaena, to Hope Joyagdol, the National Center for the Rights of the Child, Happy Giver and Walk Together, with funds designated to support low-income families, the elderly living alone, youth transitioning out of foster care, single-parent households and people with disabilities.
 

Related Article

The money will be used for a wide range of causes, including living expenses for vulnerable seniors and families, educational and medical support for single parents, housing support for youth preparing for independent life and assistive technology and accessible facilities for people with disabilities.
 
Singer and actor IU [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer and actor IU [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
IU has long been known for her steady philanthropy, often donating on meaningful occasions like her birthday, debut anniversary and year-end holidays.
 
In March this year, she donated 200 million won to support wildfire relief efforts in southern Korea and improve firefighter welfare. IU also contributed 150 million won on Children’s Day to aid children and teens in need.
 
IU is set to release her first remake album in eight years on May 27. She is also preparing to begin filming for her next drama project, “21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife.”

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea IU donation birthday UAENA

More in K-pop

IU celebrates birthday with 200 million won donation to support low-income families, single parents

Girl group izna to release new music in June

P1Harmony to hit a sweet note with special cafe events in Korea, Japan and Chile

BTS’s Jin to release second solo EP 'Echo' on Friday

Girl group Kiss of Life adds dates to 'Kiss Road' tour

Related Stories

Singer IU celebrates her birthday with a charitable donation

IU celebrates debut anniversary with charitable donations

Happy Birthday to not-me! Donations are new trend in birthday gifts

IU celebrates her birthday with charitable donation

Singer-actor IU donates 100 million won for Children's Day
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)