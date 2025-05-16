 P1Harmony to hit a sweet note with special cafe events in Korea, Japan and Chile
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

P1Harmony to hit a sweet note with special cafe events in Korea, Japan and Chile

Published: 16 May. 2025, 10:17
Boy band P1Harmony is hosting a special-themed cafe event across Korea, Japan and Chile to celebrate the release of its eighth EP “DUH!″ [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band P1Harmony is hosting a special-themed cafe event across Korea, Japan and Chile to celebrate the release of its eighth EP “DUH!″ [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band P1Harmony is hosting special-themed cafe events in Korea, Japan and Chile to celebrate the release of its eighth EP “DUH!,” FNC Entertainment said Friday. 
 
“DUH!” was released on May 8. 
 

Related Article

 
In Korea, the event is being held at Whosfan Cafe branches in Yeongdeungpo, western Seoul, and Dongdaemun, central Seoul.
 
The celebration also extends to the cafe’s branches in Tokyo, Yokohama and Fukuoka in Japan, as well as its Chile location.
 
Each participating cafe has been decorated with P1Harmony videos, photographs and merchandise. A special voice message and welcome video recorded by the band are also played in-store.
 
The cafes are selling limited-edition macarons decorated with drawings by the members themselves. Customers will receive a sticker and photo of the group with every purchase. Raffle and lottery events are also being held.
 
The Japanese and Chilean cafes are offering exclusive special-edition photocards.
 
The Seoul event runs through Thursday. The Japanese event will take place from Sunday to May 25, and the Chilean event from Thursday to May 26.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags p1harmony

More in K-pop

P1Harmony to hit a sweet note with special cafe events in Korea, Japan and Chile

BTS’s Jin to release second solo EP 'Echo' on Friday

Girl group Kiss of Life adds dates to 'Kiss Road' tour

K-pop meets AI as Busan Port Festival returns with concert and industry talks on May 30

HYBE’s Latin American subsidiary set to launch new boy band in Mexico

Related Stories

P1Harmony to release 8th EP 'DUH!' next month

Boy band P1Harmony to appear on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Boy band P1Harmony to tour Europe next year

Boy band P1Harmony appears on FOX 5's morning talk show

Boy band P1Harmony returns with Latin-inspired album 'Sad Song'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)