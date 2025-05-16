P1Harmony to hit a sweet note with special cafe events in Korea, Japan and Chile
Published: 16 May. 2025, 10:17
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band P1Harmony is hosting special-themed cafe events in Korea, Japan and Chile to celebrate the release of its eighth EP “DUH!,” FNC Entertainment said Friday.
“DUH!” was released on May 8.
In Korea, the event is being held at Whosfan Cafe branches in Yeongdeungpo, western Seoul, and Dongdaemun, central Seoul.
The celebration also extends to the cafe’s branches in Tokyo, Yokohama and Fukuoka in Japan, as well as its Chile location.
Each participating cafe has been decorated with P1Harmony videos, photographs and merchandise. A special voice message and welcome video recorded by the band are also played in-store.
The cafes are selling limited-edition macarons decorated with drawings by the members themselves. Customers will receive a sticker and photo of the group with every purchase. Raffle and lottery events are also being held.
The Japanese and Chilean cafes are offering exclusive special-edition photocards.
The Seoul event runs through Thursday. The Japanese event will take place from Sunday to May 25, and the Chilean event from Thursday to May 26.
