Virtual boy band Plave to open first Asia tour with KSPO Dome show

Published: 16 May. 2025, 16:37
Virtual boy band Plave [VLAST]

Virtual boy band Plave will kick off its first-ever Asia tour with a concert at the KSPO Dome, becoming the first virtual K-pop group to book one of the largest music venues in Korea.
 
The tour will kick off with a three-day run at KSPO Dome in Seoul from Aug. 15 to 17, before moving on to Taipei on Aug. 23, Hong Kong on Oct. 1, Jakarta on Oct. 18, Bangkok on Oct. 25 and Tokyo between Nov. 1 to 2.
 

As its debut Asia tour, “2025 Plave Asia Tour ‘DASH: Quantum Leap” is expected to feature a packed setlist, high-end visuals and dynamic performances powered by state-of-the-art virtual production technology.
 
Details on ticketing and city-specific information will be shared through Plave’s official social media accounts.
 
A poster for virtual group Plave's upcoming “2025 Plave Asia Tour ‘DASH: Quantum Leap” [VLAST]

Plave will also make its Japanese debut on June 16 with the release of its first Japanese single “Kakurenbo,” continuing to expand its musical reach and global presence.
 
Plave is a five-member virtual boy band — with real people behind the scenes — created by Vlast, a tech startup that originated as a special project from television broadcaster MBC in 2021. The company was founded in February 2022, and Plave debuted on March 12, 2023.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Plave KSPO tour

