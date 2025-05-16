 Local box office rebounds in April after 3-month slump
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Local box office rebounds in April after 3-month slump

Published: 16 May. 2025, 15:04
A movie theater in Seoul on June 6, 2024 [YONHAP]

A movie theater in Seoul on June 6, 2024 [YONHAP]

 
Box office revenue ticked up in April for the first time in three months, thanks to two popular local flicks, data showed Friday.
 
According to the Korean Film Council, local theaters drew a total of 3.83 million moviegoers last month, generating 36.1 billion won ($25.8 million) in ticket sales, led by the crime-action film "Yadang: The Snitch" and the Go film "The Match."
 

Related Article

For the month, the crime movie, released on April 16, drew 1.84 million audiences, while the competition film, which hit theaters on March 26, attracted 2.12 million.
 
The numbers jumped 129.6 percent and 129.8 percent, respectively, compared with March, and marked a turnaround after three consecutive months of decline in both admissions and revenue.
 
However, overall performance lagged significantly behind the same period last year, when "The Roundup: Punishment," the fourth installment of the hit action franchise, dominated the local box office.
 
The figures slumped 41.4 percent and 42.8 percent, respectively, compared with April 2024.

Yonhap
tags box office film

More in Movies

Local box office rebounds in April after 3-month slump

At Cannes opening, Robert De Niro calls Trump 'America's Philistine president'

'Yadang' becomes most-viewed 2025 film in Korea

Cannes makes it official: No nudity on the red carpet

Stars strive to allay tariff gloom at Cannes Film Festival

Related Stories

'Handsome Guys' tops Vietnamese box office in a week

'Peninsula' tops local box office again, reaches No. 1 in 6 Asian markets

Animated film 'The King of Kings' tops 'Parasite' as highest-grossing Korean film in U.S.

‘Sinkhole’ draws the crowds on opening day

'Avatar: The Way of Water' surpasses 8 million ticket sales in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)