Local box office rebounds in April after 3-month slump

Box office revenue ticked up in April for the first time in three months, thanks to two popular local flicks, data showed Friday.According to the Korean Film Council, local theaters drew a total of 3.83 million moviegoers last month, generating 36.1 billion won ($25.8 million) in ticket sales, led by the crime-action film "Yadang: The Snitch" and the Go film "The Match."For the month, the crime movie, released on April 16, drew 1.84 million audiences, while the competition film, which hit theaters on March 26, attracted 2.12 million.The numbers jumped 129.6 percent and 129.8 percent, respectively, compared with March, and marked a turnaround after three consecutive months of decline in both admissions and revenue.However, overall performance lagged significantly behind the same period last year, when "The Roundup: Punishment," the fourth installment of the hit action franchise, dominated the local box office.The figures slumped 41.4 percent and 42.8 percent, respectively, compared with April 2024.Yonhap