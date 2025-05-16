 Korean, U.S. militaries stage joint airdrop supply drills
Published: 16 May. 2025, 12:50
A military aircraft airdrops supplies during an eight-day aerial logistics exercise that began on May 9, 2025, in this photo provided by the Army on May 16. [YONHAP]

The Korean and U.S. militaries have jointly conducted a regular aerial logistics exercise as part of efforts to maintain combined operational readiness, the Korean Army said Friday.
 
The eight-day drills, which kicked off last Friday, mobilized some 220 personnel from Korea's 2nd Quick Response Division, the U.S. 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and other units, along with 10 aircraft, including C-130 and CN-235 transport planes.
 

The exercise took place under a wartime scenario, with aircraft flying between front-line and rear areas, including the border city of Pocheon and the southeastern city of Gimhae, to airdrop supplies, equipment and vehicles.
 
It marked the first time that a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J transport aircraft has participated in the regular exercise, according to the Army.

Korean, U.S. militaries stage joint airdrop supply drills

