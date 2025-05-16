Heavy downpours hit much of the country, prompting warnings
Published: 16 May. 2025, 18:07
Heavy downpours drenched much of the country on Friday, with rainfall in some parts of the greater Seoul area reaching an extreme 70 millimeters (2.8 inches) per hour.
Weather authorities issued heavy rain warnings in multiple locations, warning that more precipitation is expected through the early hours of Saturday.
Parts of the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon were seeing 20 to 40 millimeters of rain per hour, with localized bursts exceeding 50 millimeters, as of 4:20 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Thunderstorms and gusts accompanied the rain in many areas. Rainfall exceeding 30 millimeters per hour qualifies as torrential and is associated with a high risk of flooding.
Some of the heaviest rain hit the Seoul metropolitan area.
In Yangji Village of Onam-eup in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, 73.5 millimeters of rain fell in a single hour as of 4:30 p.m. The city was placed under a heavy rain warning and authorities issued an emergency alert via text at 4:27 p.m. It marked the first emergency heavy rain alert of the year, which is only triggered when rainfall surpasses 72 millimeters per hour.
In Seoul’s Jung District, central Seoul, 37.5 millimeters of rain fell within an hour, with northern parts of the capital experiencing particularly intense showers. Heavy rain advisories were also issued for northeastern and northwestern Seoul and Pocheon, Gyeonggi.
Downpours also struck southern coastal areas and Jeju Island, where heavy rain warnings were issued as well. Rain was expected to continue throughout the evening, prompting officials to urge caution during the evening commute.
The KMA said that areas including northern Seoul and Gyeonggi, the southern and eastern inland areas of South Jeolla, the southern coast and southwestern interior of South Gyeongsang and Jeju Island could see downpours of 20 to 40 millimeters per hour through Friday night.
Strong gusts, lightning and even hail may accompany the storms, prompting officials to urge the public to take precautions to protect facilities, crops and personal safety.
While most of the rain is expected to subside in the Seoul area by Friday night, showers will likely continue into early Saturday morning in central and southern Gangwon, the inland parts of the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions, the Gyeongsang region and on Jeju Island.
Light rain of less than 5 millimeters is expected on Saturday in the capital region and the mountainous inland areas of Gangwon during the afternoon and evening hours.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
