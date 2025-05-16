Konkuk, Soongsil, Korea University support international students with entrepreneurship programs
Published: 16 May. 2025, 15:49
- LEE TAE-HEE
Starting a business in another country is tough, and universities hope to provide assistance to international students through their Campus Town projects.
Korea University Campus Town is accepting applications for the Global Startup Challenge, a startup idea competition for foreigners, until May 25.
The competition's top three startups can win prize money of one million won ($720), with additional benefits such as office space, mentoring and networking programs.
Foreigners residing in Seoul or attending a university in the city are eligible to participate.
Korea University isn't the only school offering entrepreneurial support to international students.
Korea University Campus Town is part of the bigger Campus Town project, led by Seou, to foster young entrepreneurs.
As of this year, 20 universities, including Konkuk University, Ewha Womans University and Hanyang University, are part of the city's Campus Town project.
Konkuk University Campus Town is set to hold a similar support program for foreign nationals, known as KU Global Start-up Academy.
Applications will be accepted starting June 1, with the program selecting entrepreneurs and helping them develop ideas into businesses and offering PR and marketing assistance.
Kookmin University hosted the KMU International Student Startup Competition, open to early-stage startups led by foreigners in Korea. A total of 11 teams were chosen on May 7, with the startups going through additional pitching sessions and top three teams winning prize money of 1 million won each.
More support programs for foreign entrepreneurs are in the works as part of Seoul's agenda to become a startup hub.
The city selected the Campus Towns of Chung-Ang University, Kyung Hee University and Soongsil University last year to offer international student support programs. It announced in March that it will designate 13 universities this year, expanding the initiative.
Soongsil University is again one of this year's 13 international student-focused Campus Towns and hosted the Culture Connectathon on May 9 and 10.
The event brought Korean and international students together, with students divided into groups and thinking of potential business ideas.
“I was able to learn a lot about starting my own business through the program,” said Pham Ngoc Tai. “If I can, I would love to participate in the program next time.”
The university's Campus Town also plans to host another startup academy program for international students between September and December.
Kyung Hee University's Campus Town, one of 11 that the city recognized for exemplary programs last year, is now running an accelerator for foreigners until June.
Elsewhere this year, University of Seoul will operate a networking event for international students who aspire to become entrepreneurs. Ten universities, including Dongguk University, Sookmyung Women's University and Seoul National University will offer IR pitch events and hackathons for international students.
