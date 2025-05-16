The best of the fests: Universities announce star-studded lineups
It’s not just the golden time of year for perfect spring weather, it’s also peak season for university festivals. With many still set to roll out through the end of the month, student councils across different campuses have unveiled their long-anticipated artist lineups through their social media accounts.
As public interest mounts around these recent updates on the lineups, many schools are drawing a clear line between their students and the general publichoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite performers, prioritizing safety and crowd control.
If you have been keeping track of updates on these university festivals, or daedongje, here are more artist lineups as well as notes on who can and cannot attend.
Chung-Ang University
May 19-23
Chung-Ang University's Seoul campus in Jongno District will host its annual daedongje festival "Lucaus" from May 19 through 23. The recently revealed lineup generated large interest from K-pop followers, as two popular groups from SM Entertainment have joined the list. The first day's artist is Thornapple, girl group aespa and singer Jeong Dong-won. The second day's lineup features rapper Hangzoo, singer Changmo, Band Nah and girl group STAYC. On the last day, Dynamic Duo, the rock band YB and boy band NCT Dream will join the hype. Anticipating large crowds throughout the festival, the student council organizing the event has arranged an online ticket reservation slot prior to the shows, limited to Chung-Ang students.
@cau.festival
University of Seoul
May 19-21
The University of Seoul hosts its spring festival "SUNBURST" for three days from May 19 at its campus in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul. Boy band ONEWE and solo singer Yena will take the stage on the first day at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. Female duo YDS and band QWER will hit the stage on the second day, later than the first day's timeslots, as they are set to appear at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The last day's lineup is singer Younha at 9:30 p.m. and boy band TWS at 10 p.m.
The school's student council announced through its official social media that students have priority access to the audience zone after confirming their identity.
@uos_blooming
Konkuk University
May 20-22
Konkuk University in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, runs its festival for three days from May 20 to 22. The singer Kim Su-young, Car, the Garden and Jannabi are visiting on the first day, while indie rock band wave to earth, Baek Ye-rin and aespa will appear on Wednesday. The last day's lineup features girl group ITZY, Psy — the king of daedongje as he usually is in charge of the finale — and YB.
@student.konkuk
Hanyang University
May 21-23
Hanyang University in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, has disclosed its lineup on Friday for its daedongje "Rachios," set to take place from May 21 through 23. The singer Crush, rock group Cherry Filter — known for their hit song "sweet little kitty" (2002) — NELL and the band Silica Gel are visiting the campus on May 21. Singer Ailee, BOL4 and Psy will be the second day's performers. Girl group MEOVV, i-dle and Jannabi are the final performers of the festival on May 23.
@hyu_rachios
Hyupsung University
May 21-22
Hyupsung University in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, is holding its daedongje for two days from May 21, filling its timetable with school club performances and games. The artist lineup notes An Shin-ae and Hwasa on the first night, and MRCH and Lucy on the second.
Students get priority access to the best views near the stage, while visitors get the chance to enjoy the performances as well, but in assigned spots at the student pub zone or next to the stage for those who want to be in the standing zone.
@hyupsung_48
Jeonbuk National University
May 21-23
At Jeonju, North Jeolla, Jeonbuk National University runs its spring festival "Gunzidaedong" from May 21 until 23. Its celebrity lineup is packed with many artists: YB, Band Nah, Rothy, Jimmy Brown and the boy band TIOT are booked just for the first day. On May 22, singer and rapper Lee Young-ji, reggae duo Skull&Haha, singer-songwriter Kik5o, boy band In A Minute and singer Lee Min-jeong are appearing onstage. On the last day, girl group KiiiKiii, Kwon Eun-bi, girl group ifeye and boy band TNX will highlight the final performances.
Jeonbuk National University allows visitors who are not students to enjoy the performances. Students who have already made online reservations before the festival may enter between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., leaving an hour difference between the nonstudents who will be let in from 5 p.m. However, those who have made an online reservation get a spot closer to the main stage — a priority zone for enrolled students.
@jbnu_ch
Catholic University of Korea
May 21-22
The Catholic University of Korea in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, is one of many schools that kick off their daedongje on Wednesday. Held for two days from May 21, its spring festival "Aureum" invites Kik5o, Yena and Lee Young-ji on the first day and boy band N.Flying and Crush on its last.
At 4 p.m. both days, those with priority access among its students get to enter the audience zone for 40 minutes, after which the other students without the pre-access tickets can follow the line at 5 p.m. Anyone who is not a student can enter from 6 p.m.
@festival_cuk
Yonsei University
Yonsei University's spring festival takes place in two parts — the two-day festival Muak Daedongje and Akaraka, which is arranged by the student cheerleading council and is open only to enrolled students. This year, Yonsei University announced that the Muak Daedongje, themed "Scent of Blue," will take place from May 27 through 30, mostly at its Sinchon campus in central Seoul. Akaraka will be a single-day festivity on May 24.
Akaraka's lineup remains undisclosed but the more inclusive Muak Daedongje has revealed its lineup of 12 artists — Lee Juck, Chang Ki-ha, 10cm, Car, the garden, Silica Gel, Lee Seung-yoon, Band Nah, Stella Jang, So Soo Bin, Jeong Se-woon, MRCH and Redoor — but did not add specifics on who will appear when.
@yonsei_studentcouncil
