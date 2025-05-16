 U.S. to extend North Korea travel ban until August next year
Published: 16 May. 2025, 09:05
The Rodong Sinmun reported on April 28 that the ″Pyongyang City Souvenir Exhibition 2025″ wrapped up the day before, and provided this photo. [NEWS1]

The United States will extend its ban on its citizens' travel to North Korea for another year, a State Department notice showed Thursday, citing "serious" risks associated with any trip to the reclusive state.
 
The department posted the notice on the Federal Register on Wednesday, announcing the decision on the extension, which will make the restriction valid from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 next year, as the current measure is set to expire on Aug. 31.
 

Under the measure, all U.S. passports are to be declared invalid for travel to, in, or through the North unless specially validated for such travel.
 
"The Department of State has determined there continues to be a serious risk to U.S. citizens and nationals of arrest and long-term detention, constituting imminent danger to their physical safety," the department said in the notice.
 
In 2017, the U.S. implemented the travel restriction on North Korea. It has since been extended annually.
 

Yonhap
