DP's Lee leads PPP's Kim 51% to 29% in latest poll

Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading his People Power Party (PPP) rival Kim Moon-soo with 51 percent support against Kim's 29 percent, a survey showed Friday.In a Gallup Korea survey conducted on 1,004 adults from Tuesday to Thursday, candidate Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party came next with 8 percent. Twelve percent said they were undecided.The support for the liberal DP came in at 48 percent, up 6 percentage points from the fourth week of April, while the conservative PPP lost 4 percentage points to 30 percent over the period.The margin of error was 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.Yonhap