Presidential debates scheduled, with first on at 8 p.m. Sunday
Published: 16 May. 2025, 17:05 Updated: 16 May. 2025, 17:43
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The first televised presidential debate between major candidates for the upcoming June 3 election is set to take place on Sunday at 8 p.m.
Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party and Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party will engage in three debates — one subject per day — on the economy on Sunday, social affairs on May 23 and politics on May 27.
Each debate will have two sessions: one with a set topic under a time limit, and another where each candidate examines their own campaign pledges.
The first debate, held at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam neighborhood of Mapo District, western Seoul, will see candidates discuss economic issues, particularly measures to overcome sluggish growth and revitalize the everyday economy.
They will also discuss trade strategies in the Donald Trump administration as well as measures to strengthen national competitiveness.
The second debate will be held on May 23 at 8 p.m. at KBS On in Yeouido, western Seoul, regarding social affairs.
Candidates will discuss overcoming social conflict and achieving unity. They will also talk about proposals on reforming the pension and health care systems, as well as measures to address the climate crisis.
The final debate is on May 27 at 8 p.m. at the MBC Global Media Center in Sangam, western Seoul. Political polarization, constitutional reform and policies on diplomacy and defense will be the key agendas.
The debates will be aired live on various channels, including KBS, MBC, SBS, National Assembly TV, KTV and Arirang TV.
