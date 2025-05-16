 13-year-old who saved friends from icy waters designated 'person of distinguished sacrifice'
13-year-old who saved friends from icy waters designated 'person of distinguished sacrifice'

Published: 16 May. 2025, 20:20
Ministry of Health and Welfare [YONHAP]

A 13-year-old boy who died while rescuing his friends from drowning in a reservoir has been officially recognized as a person of distinguished sacrifice by the government.
 
The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced on Friday that it had designated Park Geon-ha, the 13-year-old boy, during the second 2025 meeting of the Committee for the Review of Persons of Distinguished Sacrifice.
 

According to the law, a person of distinguished sacrifice is someone who, outside of their official duties, puts themselves at risk in an effort to save another person’s life or physical well-being and dies or is injured as a result. There are two classifications according to whether the person is dead or injured.
 
On Jan. 13, Park had been playing with friends on the frozen surface of a reservoir in Dalseong County, Daegu, when the ice broke and several children fell into the water.
 
Using a fishing rod, Park managed to save three friends and was attempting to rescue a fourth when he fell in and tragically died. The fourth friend was later rescued by emergency responders.
 
To honor his act of bravery, the government will provide Park’s family with compensation, funeral assistance and medical benefits.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
