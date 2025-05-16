Court orders state to pay 880 million won to women forcibly confined under 1960s prostitution law
Published: 16 May. 2025, 09:16
In a landmark ruling, a Korean court has ordered the government to compensate women who were forcibly confined in state-run facilities under policies ostensibly aimed at rehabilitating sex workers from the 1960s to 1980s.
The Seoul Central District Court ruled partially in favor of 12 plaintiffs who filed a damages suit against the government on Thursday, as the court ordered the state to pay each plaintiff between 4 million won and 240 million won ($2,900 to $172,000), totaling around 880 million won.
The case centers on the government’s enforcement of the Act on the Prevention of Prostitution and Related Acts, enacted shortly after the May 16 military coup in 1961.
Under the law, women deemed to be at “significant risk” of engaging in prostitution — based on their behavior or circumstances — were labeled “women requiring protection” and subjected to forced institutionalization.
According to the ruling, between 1975 and 1985, the plaintiffs, including a woman identified by the surname Kim, were arbitrarily classified as such and confined in facilities, including the Seoul Eastern Women’s Technical Institute.
Investigations have revealed that detainees were subjected to physical abuse, harsh treatment and other human rights violations.
The ruling follows a January 2023 recommendation by the investigation committee, which urged the government to apologize and take concrete steps to restore the victims’ dignity and compensate their suffering.
The plaintiffs had filed the suit in April last year, seeking a total of 1.6 billion won in damages.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)