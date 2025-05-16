Death, brain damage of newborn babies and mothers to be compensated by gov't
Published: 16 May. 2025, 20:49
The government will compensate up to 300 million won ($215,000) to cases where, despite the medical staff's best efforts, newborn babies suffer brain damage or the mother dies during labor.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced Friday that it will issue an administrative notice between Friday and June 5 on the draft of the “Notice on Payment of Compensation for Force Majeure Medical Accidents” containing compensation limits and payment methods for each type of childbirth accident.
This follows an amendment to the Enforcement Decree of the Medical Dispute Mediation Act in March, which raised the maximum compensation for inevitable childbirth accidents that occur during the essential medical procedure of childbirth from 30 million won to 300 million won.
The purpose is to strengthen support for victims of medical accidents while also reducing the burden on obstetricians and gynecologists who are suffering from litigation risks, thereby eliminating avoidance of essential medical care.
In this draft notice prepared ahead of the July enforcement of the revised enforcement decree, the scope and limit of compensation were specified through review by experts and overseas cases operating similar systems.
Compensation will be available for cases of cerebral palsy in newborns when the baby weighs at least 2 kilograms (4.4 lbs) at birth and has a gestational age of at least 32 weeks. In the case of maternal death during childbirth, the gestational age must be at least 20 weeks.
Under the new policy, if a newborn suffers from severe cerebral palsy due to an unavoidable birth-related accident, the family can receive up to 300 million won. In cases of mild cerebral palsy, the compensation is capped at 150 million won.
For maternal deaths, compensation is set at up to 100 million won. When a newborn dies as a result of such incidents, the family may receive up to 30 million won. In cases of fetal death, the compensation is capped at 20 million won.
In incidents involving multiple births or the simultaneous deaths of a mother and newborn, the compensation will be calculated individually for each party involved.
Decisions on whether a case qualifies for compensation, and on the specific amount, will be made by the Medical Accident Compensation Review Committee.
For cases involving cerebral palsy in newborns, a portion of the compensation will be distributed annually until the child turns 13, to ensure it is appropriately used for medical care and support. In cases involving maternal or newborn death, the compensation will be provided in a lump sum.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
