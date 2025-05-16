New Korean language textbook for foreign workers in development
Published: 16 May. 2025, 12:00
- SHIN MIN-HEE
A Korean language-learning textbook aimed at foreign workers is currently being developed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the National Institute of Korean Language and the Ministry of Justice.
The institute said Friday it will produce an intermediate-level textbook, following the release of the introductory and elementary Level 1 and Level 2 materials last year.
The development process will include interviews with foreign workers to gather commonly used expressions, cultural elements and communication challenges — which will be incorporated into the textbook content.
The introductory course consists of nine chapters and focuses on learning the Korean alphabet and basic greetings. The elementary course contains 20 chapters, including review sections, and was designed to support the Ministry of Justice’s Korea Immigration and Integration Program.
Similarly, the new intermediate-level book is intended to help improve communication across various job sectors, ethnicities and cultural contexts.
In a joint press release, the three government agencies said the textbook “reflects field needs and centers on practicality,” and will “help enhance foreign workers’ communication skills and support the Korea Immigration and Integration Program.”
A release date for the new textbook has not yet been announced.
