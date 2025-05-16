 Police investigate Army officer over death of private related to verbal abuse
Police investigate Army officer over death of private related to verbal abuse

Published: 16 May. 2025, 15:09
Recruits salute during an enlistment ceremony at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, on Jan. 6. Image is not related to the article. [NEWS1]

Police have launched an investigation into a noncommissioned officer of an Army unit in Busan in connection with the recent death of a soldier who died while on leave.
 
The deceased soldier had reportedly expressed distress over verbal abuse from his superiors.
 

Police are investigating a sergeant from the Army’s 53rd Infantry Division, based in Busan, on charges of verbal abuse in relation to the death of a private first class who died while on leave in March, according to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday.
 
The bereaved family filed a complaint against the sergeant, citing the private’s frequent complaints of suffering due to abusive language and insults within the unit.
 
Army Headquarters said that the sergeant appears to be at fault based on their investigation and transferred the case to the Busan police, which has jurisdiction over the unit.
 
“One sergeant has been referred in this case on verbal abuse charges," said a police official. "We are in the early stages of the investigation, have sent a summons, and are adjusting the attendance date to fit the sergeant’s training schedule.”
 
The bereaved family claims that the private faced ostracism within the unit and that the unit failed to respond properly despite knowing that he was in a psychologically unstable state.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM MIN-JU [[email protected]]
