SKT to bring SIM replacement service to rural areas
Published: 16 May. 2025, 15:09
Starting Monday, SK Telecom (SKT) will hit the road to visit customers in rural areas who have been struggling to gain access to a store to get their SIM card replaced in the wake of the company's massive user data breach.
The mobile carrier announced the new initiative during a cybersecurity briefing held at the Samhwa Tower in Jung District, central Seoul, on Friday.
"We’re currently training staff and preparing for the rollout, which is set for May 19," said Lim Bong-ho, head of the Mobile Network Operator business division. "We’ll begin with customers in remote areas who cannot easily visit a T World store, and gradually expand the service."
The on-site service will also include malware scans and removals on smartphones, in addition to SIM resets and replacements.
SKT plans to use after-sales service vehicles and other company cars nationwide.
Lim said that the telecom will streamline the SIM reset process in the future, allowing customers to initiate a reset by simply scanning a QR code at a T World store.
"Once the QR-based method is ready, customers will be able to reset their SIM without speaking to a store employee," he said. "Currently, users are asked to visit a store because errors occasionally occur during the reset process."
Once the system becomes familiar to users, SKT is also considering enabling self-service SIM resets, similar to how eSIMs can be installed manually.
As for supply, the company expects to secure an additional 5 million SIM cards by the end of May and another 5 million by the end of June, with 4.5 million to 5 million more expected to arrive in July.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
