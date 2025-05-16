 Woman accused of blackmailing Son Heung-min was his former lover, report says
Woman accused of blackmailing Son Heung-min was his former lover, report says

Published: 16 May. 2025, 10:00
Tottenham Hotspur and Korea national team captain Son Heung-min is pictured on March 20. [YONHAP]

 
The woman who allegedly blackmailed Korean football star Son Heung-min by claiming she was pregnant with his child and extorted 300 million won ($220,000) from him last year was his past lover, according to a news report.
 
The Chosun Ilbo reported Friday that the 20-something woman had been in a romantic relationship with Son in the past.


The woman contacted Son in June last year, claiming she was pregnant and sent an ultrasound image, according to police and an investigation by the JoongAng Ilbo.
 
She is accused of repeatedly demanding and receiving money from Son, totaling around 300 million won. The woman signed a nondisclosure agreement in exchange for the money, the Chosun Ilbo reported.
 
In March this year, a man in his 40s romantically linked to the woman, contacted Son and threatened to expose the alleged pregnancy unless he was paid 70 million won. 
 
The man reportedly faxed the ultrasound image to Son’s father, Son Woong-jung, who heads the SON Football Academy.
 
Police searched the two individuals' residences and seized evidence, including mobile phones. They are now investigating the authenticity of the ultrasound image and whether it was fabricated.
 
“There are discrepancies between the woman's claimed date of pregnancy and Son’s account,” a police official said. “We are continuing to verify the image’s authenticity and whether it may have been manipulated.”
 
Police received the formal complaint on May 7 and began the investigation. They filed for arrest warrants on Monday and detained both suspects on Thursday. Officers questioned them about the allegations and the detailed circumstances of the case.
 
Son’s management agency, Son and Football Limited, said the footballer is a “clear victim” and vowed strong legal action. 
 
“We filed a police report against those who have blackmailed our player by threatening to spread false information,” the agency said in a statement Thursday.
 
“The claims are entirely false. We will pursue strong legal action without leniency to ensure accountability.” 
 
The agency added that it would update the public as the police investigation progresses.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY OH SO-YEONG, LEE SU-MIN [[email protected]]
tags Son Heung-min blackmail

