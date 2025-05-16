Lee Jae-myung’s ‘clean courtroom’ remark draws alarm

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is facing criticism over comments that appear to question the independence of the judiciary. During a campaign rally in the Busan and South Gyeongsang region over the weekend, Lee stated, “Those who are committing second and third acts of insurrection, those hiding within state institutions and undermining our democratic constitutional order, must be brought to justice.” He added, “And that courtroom must be a clean courtroom.”Although Lee did not elaborate, the remarks were widely interpreted as implying that the current judiciary is not clean and needs to be replaced. If that is the case, the comments are deeply troubling. They suggest a rejection of the constitutional principle of separation of powers, particularly judicial independence, by someone seeking the nation’s highest office.Korea’s modern political history includes a dark chapter known as the “judiciary crisis,” when the military regime punished and removed judges deemed disobedient. Lee’s rhetoric evokes memories of that era. If he considers today’s judiciary to be a “dirty court,” the question arises: who decides what is clean or not? According to the Constitution, judicial power belongs to courts composed of judges, whose independence is guaranteed by law. Even if Lee wins the presidency, any attempt to interfere with the judiciary could be viewed as a constitutional violation and an abuse of power.Hardline lawmakers within the DP are also escalating pressure on the judiciary. On the same day as Lee’s remarks, members of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee pushed ahead with a hearing on alleged judicial interference in the election, despite the absence of Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de and other key figures. The hearing, held just weeks before the presidential vote, was widely seen as an attempt to intimidate the judiciary.DP lawmakers also moved forward with a bill to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate alleged election interference by Chief Justice Jo and referred it to a subcommittee. During the hearing, allegations were raised that Judge Ji Gwi-yeon, who is overseeing former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s trial, received improper entertainment at a nightclub last August. If true, such behavior warrants accountability. Still, the timing and tone of the accusations raise concerns that this is part of a political campaign to target judges.Voices within the DP are calling for restraint. Lee Seok-yeon, a former head of the Ministry of Government Legislation and now a senior campaign adviser, urged caution during a radio interview, saying that moves to impeach or investigate top justices should be reconsidered. Former National Assembly Secretary-General Yoo In-tae also warned, “Lee is doing well. There’s no need to shake the judiciary — it’s costing him support.”The judiciary is the last line of defense in a democracy. With a parliamentary majority and control of the executive, the DP risks undermining the principle of separation of powers if it seeks to dominate the judiciary as well. Efforts to erode judicial independence must stop immediately.