Friday's fortune: Hearts full, caution called
Published: 16 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 A large, loving family is your strength.
🔹 A joyful family event may arise.
🔹 Harmony at home brings true happiness.
🔹 Fusion leads to greater growth.
🔹 Teamwork is your key to success.
🔹 You may be invited to a gathering.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Gloomy | 🧭 West
🔹 A parent’s love knows no bounds.
🔹 You’ll want to give and share more today.
🔹 Love your spouse — flaws and all.
🔹 Emotions carry today’s connections.
🔹 Married? Sparks may fly with your partner.
🔹 Love colors your world today.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Food-related luck may surprise you.
🔹 Happy news may brighten your day.
🔹 Expect to reconnect with someone.
🔹 Gather and build camaraderie.
🔹 Results may show in your current work.
🔹 Your image and reputation rise.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Tension | 🧭 East
🔹 Knowing too much may cause stress.
🔹 Age comes with its aches — rest well.
🔹 Be cautious in trusting others.
🔹 Nothing in life is truly free.
🔹 Avoid direct confrontation — take a detour.
🔹 Skip arguments — walk away instead.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Fortune may favor you today.
🔹 Today brings a renewed zest for life.
🔹 Knock and a door may open.
🔹 You may reach your goals and feel fulfilled.
🔹 You are the star of the day.
🔹 Capture the moment with photos.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 East
🔹 Delegate — don’t take on too much alone.
🔹 Don’t let emotion sway your decisions.
🔹 Avoid pushing past your limits.
🔹 Let go of what’s not working.
🔹 Avoid excess — leave early if needed.
🔹 Tone down bold words and actions.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 You may face an unexpected expense.
🔹 Prioritize love over material things.
🔹 Differences may cause misunderstandings.
🔹 A burdensome meeting may arise.
🔹 Keep your thoughts private.
🔹 Beware of risky relationships.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Favor fruits and vegetables today.
🔹 Morning meetings may go better than afternoon.
🔹 The right people may come to the right place.
🔹 Save and build gradually.
🔹 Join team efforts — don’t sit out.
🔹 Blue tones may boost your luck.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
🔹 Keep a cheerful and easygoing spirit.
🔹 Don’t let minor issues ruin your mood.
🔹 Give more than you take today.
🔹 Sacrifice small things for larger goals.
🔹 Focus on growth, not division.
🔹 Gather information — it will come in handy.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 West
🔹 Eat well, even without an appetite.
🔹 Watch your step — prevent injury.
🔹 Partial success is still success.
🔹 There will be ups and downs today.
🔹 Neither thrilled nor disappointed — stay neutral.
🔹 Wear white or light tones for balance.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Financial opportunities may arise.
🔹 Look out for lucky news or offers.
🔹 Your efforts may begin to pay off.
🔹 Financial gains may build — invest wisely.
🔹 Capture beauty with a photo.
🔹 Luck is smiling on you today.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Parents always lose to their kids — with love.
🔹 A full plate brings storms — manage tasks.
🔹 Speak less and give more today.
🔹 Move swiftly and lead the way.
🔹 Guard your fair share.
🔹 Don't compare — be proud of what you have.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
