Adnoc chief says UAE and U.S. to invest $440 billion in energy sector through 2035

Sultan al-Jaber, the head of UAE oil giant Adnoc, said on Friday that the Gulf Arab state and the United States plan to spend $440 billion in the energy sector through 2035.The United States is expected to invest $60 billion in United Arab Emirates' energy projects, a panel at the UAE-U.S. economic dialogue announced during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf.Trump on Thursday pledged to strengthen U.S. ties with the UAE, announcing deals with the Gulf state totalling over $200 billion, including a $14.5 billion commitment from Etihad Airways to invest in 28 Boeing aircraft.In March, the UAE committed to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the United States after top UAE officials met Trump, the White House said.The framework will "substantially increase the UAE's existing investments in the U.S. economy" in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy and manufacturing, the White House said in a statement.Reuters