Who's got this? Adidas reports customer data breach

Published: 16 May. 2025, 20:20
The logo of sportswear brand Adidas is pictured on an Outlet Center in Herzogenaurach, southern Germany, on Nov. 25, 2022. [AFP/YONHAP]

The logo of sportswear brand Adidas is pictured on an Outlet Center in Herzogenaurach, southern Germany, on Nov. 25, 2022. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
SK Telecom, Dior, now Adidas — the sportswear brand has experienced a data breach in which customer information was exposed due to hacking, Adidas Korea said Friday.
 
Adidas notified its members via email on Friday that “recently, we became aware that some customer-related data was accessed by a third party,” and clarified that “the data involved pertained to customers who contacted Adidas customer service in 2024 or earlier.”
 

“The leaked information may include names, email addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth,” the company said. “However, financial data such as passwords and payment information were not affected.”
 
Adidas did not specify when the breach occurred.
 
“We are immediately conducting a comprehensive investigation in cooperation with information security experts and have reported the fact to the relevant authorities," Adidas said. "We are doing our best to protect and maintain the security of consumer information, and have strengthened additional security measures to prevent similar incidents.”
 
This follows a similar data breach at luxury brand Dior earlier this year. Dior informed customers on Tuesday that it had discovered the breach on May 7, following a hacking incident on Jan. 26.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Adidas leak hacking information Dior

