 BTS Jin's second solo EP "Echo" lands No. 1 on Worldwide iTunes Album, European iTunes Album
BTS Jin's second solo EP "Echo" lands No. 1 on Worldwide iTunes Album, European iTunes Album

Published: 17 May. 2025, 16:00
BTS' Jin [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS Jin's second solo EP "Echo" landed No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album and the European iTunes Album chart upon its release on Friday. 
 
The EP also landed on top of 63 countries and regions on iTunes, including Germany, Brazil, Britain and Japan, while the lead track of the EP, "Don't Say You Love Me," ranked No. 1 for the iTunes Top Song chart on 61 countries and regions, Jin's agency, BigHit Music, said Saturday. 
 
Other songs in the album also landed high on the charts. 
 
Jin's second solo EP, "Echo," depicts the different moments in life that move like an echo, according to BigHit Music.  
 
Jin will be performing his songs on Sunday for the first time at the "Don't Say You Love Me @Seongsu" event in Seongdong District, southern Seoul. He will also hold a hi-touch event on Sunday with his fans. 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
