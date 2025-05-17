Kiss of Life pulls out of KCON LA 2025 following controversy
Published: 17 May. 2025, 11:54 Updated: 17 May. 2025, 12:19
- CHO YONG-JUN
Girl group Kiss of Life pulled out of the KCON LA 2025 lineup.
"Regrettably, after careful consideration and thorough discussions exploring all avenues for participation, KCON and S2 Entertainment have mutually decided that Kiss of Life will no longer be participating in KCON LA 2025," KCON USA said in a X post on Saturday.
S2 Entertainment is Kiss of Life's agency.
"We sincerely apologize to the fans who were looking forward to their performance, and we kindly ask for your understanding," the post reads.
Kiss of Life was embroiled in controversy for allegedly mimicking Black culture during a live stream. The members were seen with outfits and hairstyles associated with Black culture, receiving heavy backlash from overseas for "cosplaying."
Kiss of Life on Thursday added two additional finale dates to its ongoing "Kiss Road" world tour, which will now conclude in Seoul on July 19 and 20.
