 Kiss of Life pulls out of KCON LA 2025 following controversy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Kiss of Life pulls out of KCON LA 2025 following controversy

Published: 17 May. 2025, 11:54 Updated: 17 May. 2025, 12:19
Kiss of Life members pose for a photo during a press showcase on Oct. 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Kiss of Life members pose for a photo during a press showcase on Oct. 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 
Girl group Kiss of Life pulled out of the KCON LA 2025 lineup. 
 
"Regrettably, after careful consideration and thorough discussions exploring all avenues for participation, KCON and S2 Entertainment have mutually decided that Kiss of Life will no longer be participating in KCON LA 2025," KCON USA said in a X post on Saturday. 
 
S2 Entertainment is Kiss of Life's agency. 
 
"We sincerely apologize to the fans who were looking forward to their performance, and we kindly ask for your understanding," the post reads. 
 
Kiss of Life was embroiled in controversy for allegedly mimicking Black culture during a live stream. The members were seen with outfits and hairstyles associated with Black culture, receiving heavy backlash from overseas for "cosplaying."  
 
Kiss of Life on Thursday added two additional finale dates to its ongoing "Kiss Road" world tour, which will now conclude in Seoul on July 19 and 20.  
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags kiss of life kiof kcon la

More in K-pop

Kiss of Life pulls out of KCON LA 2025 following controversy

BTS pop-up set for Mexico City from June 12 to Aug. 10

Virtual boy band Plave to open first Asia tour with KSPO Dome show

IU celebrates birthday with 200 million won donation to support low-income families, single parents

Girl group izna to release new music in June

Related Stories

Kiss of Life to drop second EP 'Born to be XX' in November

Kiss of Life aims to blow fresh life into K-pop with debut

'Bright and refreshing': Kiss of Life returns with sweaty summer single 'Sticky'

Kiss of Life wants to 'Get Loud' with its third EP

CJ ENM announces KCON LA 2024 lineup, dates, locations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)