NewJeans, Katseye named on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list in 2025
Published: 17 May. 2025, 14:00
- CHO YONG-JUN
Girl groups NewJeans and Katseye were named on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list in 2025.
Billboard announced Friday its 21 Under 21 list, which highlights 21 artists under the age of 21 for the "next generation of rising artists" every year.
NewJeans, with its oldest member Minji, at the age of 21, ranked on the chart for two consecutive years, while HYBE's global girl group Katseye debuted on the chart less than a year after the girl group dropped its first prerelease single.
Album and song sales, streaming numbers, social media exposures, the artist's reach in radio and television, alongside their impact on the industry, are all considered on Billboard's 21 under 21 chart.
Notably, singers Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish were both on Billboard's 2021 list.
