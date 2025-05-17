More in K-pop

NewJeans, Katseye named on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list in 2025

TWS to sing opening theme for Japanese animated TV show with Ayumu Imazu

Kiss of Life pulls out of KCON LA 2025 following controversy

BTS pop-up set for Mexico City from June 12 to Aug. 10

Virtual boy band Plave to open first Asia tour with KSPO Dome show